super snowfall on Yanqing, Sofia Goggia on the pole

An unexpected event that just didn’t take it. Due to theheavy snowfall which hit Yanqing, the second time trial of women’s downhill was canceled. A problem for Sofia Goggia.

Beijing 2022, no tests for Sofia Goggia

Sofia Goggia is forging ahead. Day after day, the blue, recovering from a bad injury, is finding the best physical condition. In view of the race (Tuesday night), he is training hard. Today he hoped to have new answers from the track but, unfortunately, the heavy snowfall which hit the town of Yanqing forced the organizers to cancel the second time trial of the downhill. A cancellation for the blue who was ready to get back into the game to further improve the feeling with the track.

Beijing 2022, the irony of Sofia Goggia

The organizers took their time before deciding to permanently cancel the test. Sofia Goggia, after hoping to be able to get on the track anyway, raised the white flag. The climatic conditions are too adverse to take risks. The safety of the athletes is always in first place and, therefore, the organizers preferred to cancel the event. “Average centimeters of snow per year: five. Today … 12. Only when there are the Olympics! “the social comment, decidedly ironic but also with a pinch of nervousness, by the same blue.

Beijing, no postponement for trial

Initially the organizers had decided to recover the timed trial. The idea was to have two tests run on Monday, before the official race, scheduled for Tuesday, takes place. Then, instead, it was decided so as not to retrieve the test. Sofia Goggia, after shining in the first downhill test, will still have only one official test before thehighlight of his Olympics. Meanwhile, an official FISI statement also arrives: “For Monday 14th the jury confirmed only one training session (initially the hypothesis of a double training session was aired), then the Olympic descent on Tuesday 15 February. In light of the latest changes, the technical staff has decided not to make a selection for the quartet that will participate in the competition, which it will be decided by technical choice“.

