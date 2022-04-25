Super! They release a new trailer for ‘Dr. Strange 2’ with amazing behind-the-scenes footage

USA.– A new feature film has been released detailing the mind-blowing visuals that will be included in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios highlighting the director’s challenge sam raimi to create the world of the film.

The video includes brief interviews with director Raimi as well as the stars. benedict cumberbatch Y elizabeth olsenand the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feig. In the film, Raimi describes the “dimensionalized” visuals the team behind the film had to come up with, and that he’s excited for fans to see the end result.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as he reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange. This time, the Sorcerer Supreme will be joined Wanda Maximoff of Elizabeth Olsen, who has finally transformed into the Scarlet Witch during the end of WandaVision.

In the movie, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before,” reads the synopsis. “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-blowing and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face off against a mysterious new adversary

Along with Cumberbatch are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong Y Rachel McAdamswho are reprising their roles as Karl Mordo, Wong and the Dr Christine Palmer, respectively. It will also feature the introduction of the hero’s live-action debut.and Marvel America Chavez, who will be played by the newcomer Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitters Club).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi (trilogy of spider-man) from a script written by the winning writer of the Emmy Michael Waldron (Loki). The sequel is expected to tie into the events of Wanda Vision, Loki Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.