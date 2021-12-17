Super volume curls and perfect blonde Khloé Kardashian style | Pourfemme

A few minutes on Instagram and it’s already a trend curly hair super volume e blond perfect! Let’s talk about the new look sported by Khloé Kardashian on social media that dictates the rules for a hair to be loved in every variation and whim. A soft and sensual style that we can’t do without anymore …

Khloé Kardashian’s look is the new trend: curly hair and perfect blonde

There curly hair blonde by Khloé Kardashian conquers no ifs and buts, a symptom of a choice capable of dictating the pace and tracing the new hair trend! We are sure that this look will be the master also in 2022, and judging from the shots posted on Instagram we can only glimpse a pleasant confirmation: it is just the dream idea to cheer up the holidays!

To frame Khloé Kardashian’s look is one fold super soft and voluminous, with a natural effect perfect for any occasion. The dynamism ofhairstyle gives even more light to the face and color, a bubbly blonde with great character. Password in front of so much beauty? Only one: copy! Even at home, with some little tips for soft and perfect curls, it won’t be difficult to get a wow, red carpet-proof result!