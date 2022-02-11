super Wierer and Ghiotto, Sanfilippo and Marsaglia the worst – OA Sport

REPORT CARDS ITALY OLYMPICS 11 FEBRUARY

Italy curling, 5: it was foreseeable to lose the first two games with Great Britain and Sweden, two of the three big favorites for gold. It is the ‘how’ that worries. For some time the Azzurri had not been seen so imprecise, often confused even in the choices. It seems that the collective party following the triumph of Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini has slightly upset the team. From tomorrow there will be the games to win to really try to cultivate the semifinal dream. We need a clear change of course, because the Italy of the Europeans or the Pre-Olympic, for now, has not yet been seen.

Valentina Margaglio (skeleton), 4: sixth in the overall standings of the World Cup, sixteenth after the first two Olympic heats. She still struggles a lot while driving. In the major circuit she has improved dramatically because she now knows well all the tracks where she competes. On a semi-new and really complex gut from a technical point of view, however, she proved not to be up to par not only for a podium, but also for a top 10. The negative results of the tests of recent days, on the other hand, left little hope.

Federica Brignone (alpine skiing), 5: she had never come out of the top five in the super-G this season, at the Olympics she closes seventh. The track was objectively not suited to her characteristics, but perhaps something more was to be expected. She is left with the combined card: you want to see that she is not starting as the favorite …

Elena Curtoni (alpine skiing), 5: it was the chance of a lifetime and he didn’t take advantage of it. Simple track, unsuitable snow, high bib? Too many alibis. To win a medal at the Olympics you need many different qualities, all those that, for example, Lara Gut-Behrami has.

Marta Bassino (alpine skiing), 4.5: it almost bounces on that interminable final level. In a super-G like that, the Piedmontese cannot be competitive. However, a question arises spontaneously: is it possible that in recent years the Achilles heel of smoothness has always remained the same, without obvious steps forward?

Francesca Marsaglia (alpine skiing), 4: dispute the Olympics for the absence of the long-awaited Sofia Goggia. She closes out at 8pm, a very bad result considering the limited number of truly competitive athletes. It wasn’t her context.

Francesco De Fabiani (cross-country skiing), 5.5: he starts discreetly, suggesting a possible placement in the top 10. Then he accuses a sharp physical decline after 10 km. Unfortunately a film already seen. The races with start at intervals are not in the Aosta Valley ropes.

Giandomenico Salvadori (cross-country skiing), 6: 22nd place in the 15 km for him is worth a lot, because it will guarantee him a place in the relay on Sunday. Unfortunately this is the Italian fund today.

Paolo Ventura (cross-country skiing), 5: does not shine, closes 34 °. Yet, even in this case, a place in the quartet could be guaranteed …

Maicol Rastelli (cross-country skiing), 3: 52 ° at 4’30 “. You are having a really subdued Olympics.

Davide Ghiotto (speed skating), 9: he really surpassed himself, lowering his personal best by almost 8 seconds in one fell swoop. For years he has been one of the best 10,000m specialists, yet he always lacked the sharpness in a big event. And who knows that this result may not give new motivations to the team in view of the team pursuit.

Michele Malfatti (speed skating), 7.5: beyond the placement, ninth out of twelve, he liked the combative attitude that led him to improve by over 10 seconds! Maybe today he really understood that he can compete on the big stages.

Dorothea Wierer (biathlon), 9: after two general World Cups and three gold medals, the lack of an individual Olympic medal in the palmares was out of place. The demanding track means that it pays an important duty by the cross-country skiing specialists, however it compensates with surgical precision and, above all, a hallucinating speed of execution at the shooting range. We hope that this result has unlocked her in view of the chase and the mass start, two formats she likes. We must not be satisfied, but try to realize even the last dream.

Lisa Vittozzi (biathlon), without vote: unfortunately the problem exists and it will not be solved this season. Even today 4 errors on the first polygon on the ground, then 5/5 standing. It is a pity that such a talent is losing its best years due to a crisis that seems to have no way out.

Samuela Comola (biathlon), 6: qualifies for the pursuit and was his target.

Federica Sanfilippo (biathlon), 3: bad, bad, bad. Concludes in the rear (82nd out of 89…) with 50% at the shooting range.

Giovanni Bresadola (ski jump), 6: snatches a good qualification with the 35th score. Tomorrow he must try to grab the second heat.

Arianna Fontana (short track), 7: arrives in the final with authority in the 1000 meters, then falls and is disqualified while in full swing for a medal, although probably not gold. The feeling is that today the Valtellina was not flawless as usual in the tactical management of the match.

Andrea Cassinelli (short track), 5: never in the race for qualification in the 500 meters, he immediately comes off.

Pietro Sighel (short track), 6.5: perhaps we have not yet realized which rough diamond we have available… It qualifies smoothly for the quarters of the 500 meters, giving the feeling of not being afraid of anyone. He has to become smarter and less emotional.

Italy short track relay, 7.5: Being in the final is a very important result, because this sport is really unpredictable. In the final act, the Azzurri will have to keep away from dubious episodes, in particular with the Chinese …

Amedeo Bagnis (skeleton), 7: concludes his first Olympics close to the top 10. He is a talented boy, who will be supported in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games, especially in the research and development of materials, which now make the difference.

Mattia Gaspari (skeleton), 6.5: recovers a position and closes 14th. Overall a solid and satisfying race. The blues have expressed themselves on their seasonal levels.

