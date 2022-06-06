Superb birthday party for the 5 years of his twins Eva and Mateo

The season ofCristiano Ronaldo will have been particularly eventful and it is not quite finished yet. Last night, the footballer brilliantly led the Portugal team to victory against Switzerland by scoring a brace and shows that at 37 he still has very good remains. However, all was not rosy in his season at Manchester United. The club of Raphaël Varane and Paul Pogba did not shine in the league and the Portuguese more than once seemed very irritated by the situation. Off the field, the last few months have also been complicated for the champion, since he had to face death during the delivery of his little boy.

A terrible ordeal that he experienced with his family and fortunately for him and his loved ones, his twin sister, little Bella Esmeralda is in great shape. Yesterday, the little family took advantage of their Sunday to celebrate as it should be 5-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. She is his companion Georgina Rodriguez who unveiled some beautiful photos of the event on his Instagram account. Followed by more than 38 million subscribers, the beautiful 28-year-old Spaniard has published many photos of this beautiful family moment. All the couple’s children were present, starting with Cristiano Junior, who wore his father’s jersey with the Portuguese selection.

Read more

Read also

Élodie Gossuin mom: video of her baby twins to celebrate their 6th birthday

Sylvie Tellier: Superb party for her daughter’s 4th birthday after the accident!

Celine Dion is celebrating her twins’ 6th birthday at Disneyland!