Superbike, the 125th anniversary of Kawasaki: how the special liveries were born

In Argentina, for its anniversary, the Akashi manufacturer sent Rea and Lowes to the track with special ZX-10RRs, inspired by iconic models that also recall Tom Cruise and Top Gun: let’s see them

Kawasaki turns 125! It was October 15, 1896, when Shozo Kawasaki started his own business, initially building small boats, then dedicating himself to trains and, with Japan’s entry into the war in the Second World War, to the construction of warplanes. Even today Kawasaki Heavy Industries produces components for the Shinkansen high-speed train, but is also engaged in the production of aircraft, helicopters, aeronautical components, turbines, shipbuilding, aerospace and much more. It is famous all over the world especially for its motorcycle production, which began in 1952. The two Kawasaki ZX-10RR in commemorative livery lined up at the start of the Argentine GP, are inspired by the colors of two iconic models of the Akashi house.

Rea’s staining – The green, white and blue that cloaks Jonathan Rea’s bike recalls the livery of the Kawasaki ZXR 750, one of the first race replicas presented on the market, not only in the shapes, but also in the frame and chassis. The ZXR 750 faithfully followed the bike lined up in the race by the Muzzy team which, in 1990, piloted by Doug Chandler, will win the AMA Superbike championship. Equipped with a 4-cylinder in-line 749 cc, 16-valve engine, powered by 4 38 mm carburettors and equipped with a 6-speed gearbox and chain final drive, the ZXR 750 delivers 108 hp and reaches 245 km / h. The perimeter frame is in aluminum, while the chassis is made up of an adjustable fork, with 43 mm stanchions, and a rear swingarm equipped with the Unitrack system and on which a multi-adjustable single shock absorber works. The picture is completed by two beautiful three-spoke alloy wheels, both 17 ”, fitted with 120/70 tires on the front and 170/60 on the rear. Braking is ensured by a pair of 310mm diameter front brake discs, assisted by a 4-piston caliper and a single 230mm diameter rear disc and 2-piston caliper.

the first time of the livery – The classic Green / White / Blue tricolor of Kawasaki racing, thus returns to show itself on a maxi sports car after many years. The green and white livery debuted for the first time at the 1969 Daytona 200, when the American importer turned to Molly Sanders, a Californian customizer who suggested this particular color because in racing he was considered “loser” and was not adopted. from no one. But you know, the myths are often debunked and the green and white Kawasakis hit repeated successes.

Blue appears – Blue appears a few years later and debuts on the Kawasaki Z1. The bike, characterized by what will become the characteristic Kawasaki tricolor, will conquer the 1981 and 1982 AMA Superbike Championships with Eddie Lawson.

Lowes as Tom Cruise – Alex Lowes’ ZX-10RR, on the other hand, is presented in the aggressive Black / Orange that characterized the US version of the 1984 GPZ 900R. This livery will be made famous by the cult film ‘Top Gun’, in which the protagonist, Tom Cruise, will appear. often in suggestive scenes aboard his Kawasaki. The choice could not have been more appropriate, the GPZ 900 R making its debut in 1984 will amaze everyone, immediately becoming the new reference in the field of maxi-road cars.

three records for the engine – The 908 cc, 16-valve in-line 4-cylinder engine, powered by 4 34mm semi-flat valve carburettors and a 6-speed gearbox with chain final drive, is capable of 115 hp and immediately sets three new category records: acceleration over 400 m from standstill, maximum speed (over 243 km / h) and specific power. The frame adopts a mixed solution and is composed of steel tubes and lower reinforcement plates in light alloy. The front fork with 38mm diameter stanchions is equipped with an Anti-Dive anti-dive system, while the rear mono shock absorber is fully adjustable and boasts the Uni-Track system. The alloy wheels are 16 “at the front and 18” at the rear. The front double discs are 280 mm in diameter, while at the rear we find a single 279 mm diameter disc with floating caliper.

the first Ninja – The GPZ 900 R, which will be the first to bear the name ‘Ninja’, is modern and sleek. Its fairing, the result of studies in the wind tunnel, wraps up the mechanics, leaving most of the engine uncovered, which the designers want to be clearly visible by specific choice. In short, two iconic bikes with unforgettable liveries those chosen in Argentina by Kawasaki to dress their ZX-10RRs. We are sure that they will not fail to make fans dream.