Superbonus 110, all buildings in the condominium are included in the calculation of the residential prevalence

Super bonus 110 percent, in the case of a condominium, fall within the calculation of the surface with prevalence of the residential function all the buildings that are part of it.

The Revenue Agency explains it in the response to question number 10 of 11 January 2022.

In the total area, intended for residence, they must be included all residential real estate units which are part of the building, including those falling within the cadastral categories excluded from the superbonus, namely A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9.

The building must also be counted with functional independence and independent access from the outside.

In case you reach or exceed the 50 percent, all owners of real estate units can benefit from the maxi deduction for interventions carried out on the common parts of the building.

Otherwise, only the expenses incurred by the owners of real estate units intended for housing, within the same building.

The 110 per cent super bonus is the subject of the response to question number 10 of 11 January 2022.

Revenue Agency – Response to question number 10 of 11 January 2022 Superbonus – “energy efficiency interventions in a condominium consisting of several buildings – calculation of the ratio between the surface of the residential real estate units and the surface of the non-residential units Article 119 of the law decree of 19 May 2020, n. 34 (Relaunch decree)”.

In the document of practice, the Revenue Agency provides clarifications on the calculation of the prevalence of the surface with residential function of an apartment building.

The idea arises, as usual, from the concrete case presented by the instant.

It is a condominium which intends to carry out the following driving and towing interventions:

insulation of opaque surfaces for at least 25 per cent of the total dispersing surface;

for at least 25 per cent of the total dispersing surface; replacement of thermal system ;

; replacement of windows and doors ;

; the installation of photovoltaic systems.

Specifically, the condominium consists of three buildings:

one composed exclusively of housing ;

; one consisting of housing units and not housing ;

; another that falls within the caste category D / 6, or premises intended for sporting activities.

The last building is structurally separate and with independent access. While the first two share central winter air conditioning, the third has a autonomous heating system.

The petitioner’s question concerns the buildings to be considered in the calculation of the prevalence of the residential function.

After recalling the reference regulatory framework and the main documents of practice, the Revenue Agency underlines that:

In the present case, considering that the total area of ​​the real estate units intended for residence is equal to 45 per cent of the total area of ​​the three buildings, the Superbonus referring to the expenses for interventions carried out on the common parts is due only to the owners or holders of real estate units intended for to dwelling that will be able to benefit from the deduction also in relation to the expenses incurred for “towed” interventions carried out on the individual residential real estate units as long as they do not fall within the cadastral categories excluded from the benefit (A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9) …

In the calculation of the total area of ​​the real estate units intended for residence, they must be counted all residential real estate units which are part of the building.

Therefore, those falling within the cadastral categories excluded from the facilitation introduced by the Relaunch decree, namely A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9.

Superbonus 110, all buildings in the condominium are included in the calculation of the residential prevalence

In the document of practice, the Revenue Agency also provides the reasons for the interpretation of the calculation of the prevalence of the residential function in the overall surface of the buildings.

As reiterated by the Financial Administration, the maxi deduction was introduced by thearticle 119 of the Relaunch decree and has undergone numerous changes, the most recent of which are contained in the 2022 Budget Law.

The main documents of practice that have provided clarifications on various aspects of the facility are the following:

Among the clarifications there are those relating to towing and towed interventions, or to be carried out jointly with the former.

The works must be carried out by individuals on individuals residential real estate units and on common parts of residential buildings in condominiums.

In this case, as clarified in the circular 24 of 2020, the building must be mainly for residential use.

The total area of ​​the residential real estate units that are part of the condominium must be more than 50 percent than that of the entire building.

In that case, they can benefit from the facilitation too also the owners of units other than dwellings, for expenses related to interventions on the common parts of the building.

If the percentage of 50 percent, as highlighted in Circular 30 of 2020, the super bonus for the works on the common parts is:

“Only to owners or holders of housing units included in the same building.”

In the present case, therefore, they must re-enter the calculation all residential real estate units that make up the complex.

In fact, the condition that the third building does not have energy services in common with the other two buildings and that it is eventually equipped with independent access from the outside.

As specified in the recent document of practice, in fact:

“The existence of the requisites of functional independence and the presence of independent access from the outside is, in fact, for the sole purpose of identifying single-family real estate units or real estate units within multi-family buildings and not also for the purpose of identifying buildings in a condominium. “

In conclusion, in the present case the total area is 45 percent and, for interventions carried out on the common areas, the concession is only available to the owners or holders of real estate units intended for housing.

THE beneficiaries they will be able to benefit from the deduction also for towed works, in compliance with all the other requirements established by law.