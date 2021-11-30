Superbonus 110% and 2022 Budget: hearing of the President of the UPB

The President of the Parliamentary Budget Office (UPB),

Giuseppe Pisauro, was heard on November 23, 2021 in a hearing by the budget committees of the Chamber and Senate as part of the examination of the 2022 budget bill.

In his speech, the President Pisauro analyzed the contents of the budget maneuver, illustrating the PBO’s assessments on its overall structure, on the trends of the main public finance figures in the light of the hypothesized interventions.

With regard to the main measures envisaged, he devoted ample space to the Superbonus, stating the following.

The budget bill extends, in different ways, the multiple tax deductions in force on the expenses incurred for energy efficiency and redevelopment, for the reduction of seismic risk and for the improvement of the conditions of the buildings and for the interventions on the gardens with a

total charge in the period 2022-2036 equal to 30.8 billion.

Of these, 14.1 billion are allocated to the Superbonus. Thus they become 33.3 billion total resources allocated to the financing of this incentive from its introduction to today.

Appetisability of the incentive and absence of a maximum ceiling

On the problem linked to the attractiveness of the incentive and the absence of a ceiling on spending, President Pisauro in the hearing analyzed the data on the effective use of the measure. From the monitoring of ENEA throughout the month of October it emerges, in summary, that:

a complex of subsidized investments of over 9.7 billion, which correspond to future subsidies for approximately 10.7 billion: two months from the end of 2021, the interventions already admitted to the subsidy represent about 85 per cent of those expected in the estimates official at the time of the introduction of the measure for the first 18 months of application of the measure;

the interventions involved a relatively limited number of real estate units (approximately 57,700, of which 8,356 condominiums, 0.7 percent of the total number of buildings with more than four dwellings) for a high average amount of expenditure (approximately 169,000 euros per building; 573,600 euros for condominiums and 100,000 euros for single-family buildings and other functionally independent units);

a trend in spending pronounced in recent months, with a growth trend that does not seem to be attenuating (2.2 billion in October, against approximately 1.8 billion in the previous month);

an average expenditure by sector that increased from month to month;

a different territorial distribution of the subsidized spending with the Superbonus compared to that incentivized by the Ecobonus, which involved a partial territorial rebalancing of the distribution of benefits: if more than 72 percent of the subsidized expenses with the Ecobonus flowed to the North and only 11 percent to the South, with the Superbonus the shares go up to 44 percent and 34 percent respectively.

The reason for using the Superbonus

In first place, the large size of the recognized tax deduction and the possibility of resorting to the discount on the invoice by the supplier or to take advantage of a tax credit that can be transferred to third parties has allowed access to the subsidized interventions even to subjects with relatively lower income and liquidity problems.

In second place, the growing demand for energy redevelopment services may have contributed to the emergence of tensions on the prices of subsidized services and raw materials as reported by the operators in the sector and by the Istat surveys on prices. Looking ahead, higher prices could, on the one hand, further push expenditure towards the ceilings, helping to increase the overall cost for the tax authorities and, on the other hand, in the case of interventions of an amount already close to the ceiling, reduce the amount. of the interventions subject to facilitation.

In third place, the disappearance of the conflict of interests between suppliers and buyers due to the full coverage of costs by the incentive it could have influenced the agreed prices on the admitted works e

having increased the overall burden of the measure.

Fraudulent Behavior

Finally, given the generosity of the subsidy measure and the transferability of the tax credit to third parties, the dissemination of fraudulent behavior, as noted by the Revenue Agency. Precisely in order to counter these effects, the budget bill provides for the application of new spending ceilings for specific categories of goods and the Legislative Decree 159/2021 has recently been issued which provides for a general strengthening of the control activity by the Agency. also through preventive checks on the profiles considered most at risk.