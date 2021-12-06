Superbonus 110% and Bonus facades: new clarifications from the MEF

What changes for the use of the Facades Bonus after the Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree) and the new obligations envisaged? What are the terms envisaged for the 110% superbonus interventions in the case of towing and towing works inside condominiums and buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units?

Bonus facades: the question to the MEF

These are the two interesting questions posed in the question answered in commission 5-07145 presented by Deputy Gian Mario Fragomeli to the Minister of Economy and Finance.

With reference to the Facade Bonus, the deputy reminds that the subjects who want to opt for the alternative options (discount on the invoice and credit transfer) provided for by art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) are required to communicate the option electronically to the Tax Administration starting from October 15, 2020, by March 16 of the year following the one in which the expenses giving the right to deduction were incurred.

What changes with the anti-fraud decree which, with effect from 12 November 2021, has extended the obligation of the compliance visa and certification, already provided for the Superbonus, also to the other building bonuses in cases in which the beneficiary opts for the assignment of credit or the discount on the invoice?

Deputy Fragomeli notes that in light of the anti-fraud Decree, many construction sites have stopped their activities due to the possible risk of losing the right to the 90% tax credit provided for by the so-called facades bonus for all those works that will end after February 2022 even if, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Administration and reiterated in previous replies here, the final invoice has been or will be paid after 12 November 2021 but in any case by 31 December 2021.

By applying to the bonus, you are obliged to have a visa for compliance and certification of the appropriateness of expenses, (which are signed only when the work is completed), it would be difficult in these cases to meet the deadline of March 16, 2022 to submit the communication to the Agency to transfer the credit to the company (discount on the invoice) thus jeopardizing the possibility of carrying out the works already started.

Facade bonus: the clarification of the MEF

The Undersecretary of State for the Economy and Finance, Federico Freni, clarified that the circular no. 16 / E of November 29, 2021 of the Revenue Agency specified that the obligation to obtain a certificate of conformity and to certify the adequacy of expenses for the purposes of the option for the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit applies, in in principle, to communications transmitted electronically to the Revenue Agency starting from 12 November 2021.

In the first FAQ of November 22, 2021, the Revenue Agency also admitted that the trust of bona fide taxpayers who, in relation to an invoice from a supplier, have fulfilled the relative payment against them and exercised the relative payment is worthy of protection. ” option for the transfer, through the stipulation of agreements between the transferor and the transferee, or for the discount on the invoice, by means of the relative annotation, before the date of entry into force of the anti-fraud Decree, even if they have not yet communicated to the ‘Revenue Agency. In such cases, the aforementioned obligation to affix the approval of compliance with the communication of the option to the Revenue Agency and certification of the appropriateness of the expenditure does not exist.

On the other hand, there is no answer to the question on the communication of the assignment of the credit which therefore remains doubtful and susceptible to various interpretations which, certainly, will not please the construction sector.

Superbonus 110%: time horizons for driving and towing interventions in condominiums

The second question from the deputy Fragomeli asks to clarify the scope of application of the Superbonus 110% for 2022 and in particular the time horizon for the towing and towing works in condominiums and in buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units.

Topic on which as editorial staff we have repeatedly given our contribution, limiting ourselves to an analysis of the standard:

The problem is addressed by the Undersecretary taking as a reference the contents of the 2022 Budget Bill (Article 9, paragraph 1) with which important changes are envisaged for the application of the 110% super bonus.

In particular, the Undersecretary confirms the will of the legislator to provide for new terms of validity of the subsidy, diversified according to the subjects who bear the costs. More specifically, the deadline for incurring the expenses that give the right to use the subsidy is set at:

December 31, 2022, for expenses incurred by individuals, outside the exercise of business activities or arts and professions, provided that, as of September 30, 2021, they have already made the sworn notice of commencement of work (CILA) provided for by paragraph 13-ter of article 119, or, in the case of demolition and reconstruction of buildings, the related administrative formalities for the acquisition of the qualification have been initiated;

31 December 2025, for the expenses incurred for the interventions (including those carried out on buildings subject to demolition and reconstruction referred to in Article 3, paragraph 1, letter d), of the Decree of the President of the Republic no. 380 of 2001) carried out by condominiums and by natural persons owning buildings from two to four real estate units. In essence, the deadline for condominiums and for owners of buildings from two to four real estate units is standardized without providing for any conditions relating to the percentage of work carried out. However, the deduction rate is progressively decreased, which remains at 110 per cent for expenses incurred by 31 December 2023, while it is reduced to 70 per cent for those incurred in the year 2024 and to 65 per cent for those incurred. in the year 2025;

December 31, 2022, for expenses incurred by individuals, outside the exercise of business or arts and professions, which have a value of the equivalent economic situation indicator not exceeding 25,000 euros per year, for interventions carried out on real estate units used as main dwellings;

December 31, 2023, for the expenses incurred by the Autonomous Institutes of Popular Housing (IACP), however denominated, by the in-house providing companies, as well as by the cooperatives referred to in paragraph 9, letter d), of the same article 119, if, at the date of 30 June 2023, work was carried out for at least 60 percent of the overall intervention.

From the regulatory framework outlined above it follows, therefore, that the same terms established for the driving work carried out on the common parts of condominium buildings or buildings consisting of two to four real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned by individuals outside the exercise of business, arts or professions.

In particular, while for the driving interventions it is foreseen the extension to 31 December 2025 of the deadline for benefiting from the subsidy, under the conditions indicated in the new paragraph 8-bis of article 119 of the Relaunch decree, for the towed interventions carried out by people physical properties on the real estate units, the deadline is, instead, set at 31 December 2022, provided that the requisites indicated in the same paragraph 8-bis exist.