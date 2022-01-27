Building bonuses, the decree signed by the Ministry of Ecological Transition with the price list for the works. It will not be an exhaustive list of all types of facilitated interventions, but in total there should be only 35 items, starting with the driving interventions of the superbonus 110% up to minor interventions.

There expiration to publish the decree was identified by budget law 2022, and is approaching: the deadline specified by the maneuver is 9 February. By this date, Minister Cingolani must sign the provision needed to find the maximum values which will be considered suitable for a series of housework.

In the first days of February, another important change should also come into force: the assignment of credits will be possible only once. A change that changes the rules on the pitch for many bonuses, not just construction bonuses, and not always to the benefit of the taxpayer. The novelty is contained in the draft of the Sostegni ter decree, which was approved by the Council of Ministers on 21 January. For confirmation, however, the publication of the provision in the official gazette is awaited.

Superbonus 110% and building bonuses, the decree with the price list for the works is coming

The decree of the ministry of Ecological Transition it is eagerly awaited by companies that deal with housework, from renovations to making it safe, passing through energy redevelopment. The measure, however, according to the advances of Sole24Ore, it will not contain an analytical price list of all possible works.

In the’list there will be approx 35 items, under which all the possible interventions with which you can access a tax advantage will converge, when the taxpayer decides to monetize the bonuses through the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice.

Among others, there will be ceilings for:

the global energy requalification of buildings;

insulation of roofs, floors and perimeter walls;

replacement of fixtures (divided by climatic zones);

the installation of solar shading;

condensing boilers;

micro-cogenerators;

heat pumps;

biomass generators;

building automation technologies.

Price list for 110% superbonus interventions and home bonus: how does it work?

The starting point for the price list is the MiSE decree of 6 August 2020, which indicates the technical requirements for access to tax deductions for the energy requalification of buildings. Mauro Mallone, executive of the Energy Efficiency Division of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, explained to al Sole24Ore that in the decree there will be macro-categories of interventions, which will include the great majority of the processes.

For items not included, the technicians will continue with the alternatives used in recent months, such as i regional price lists. Among other things, since 2022 two regions (Lazio and Sicily) have already updated their price lists.

However, there is a doubt that needs to be resolved: the formulation of the maneuver does not clarify whether the new ceilings of the Mite decree should always be used, regardless of the price list used for the asseveration of prices, and if there is a Temporary time. Precisely for the latter issue, the decree will include a safeguard clause for open construction sites.