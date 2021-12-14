Superbonus 110% and calculation of the expenditure ceiling: new response from the tax authorities

Since we are talking about superbonus 110% and the calculation of spending limits, there are some points that are now (or almost) stopped. Among these: the residential nature of the building and the value of the appurtenances.

Superbonus 110%: residency

One of the concepts repeatedly clarified by the Revenue Agency since the first circular no. 24 / E of 8 August 2020, is the objective scope of use of the superbonus and that is that the interventions must be carried out:

on common parts of residential buildings in “condominiums” (both driving and towed);

on single-family residential buildings and related appurtenances (both driving and towing);

on functionally independent residential real estate units with one or more independent accesses from the outside located inside multi-family buildings and related appurtenances (both driving and towing);

on individual residential real estate units and related appurtenances inside condominium buildings (only towed).

The Revenue Agency has always been firm on the concept of residential accommodation both for individual real estate units and for multi-family buildings. In this sense it has also admitted two distinct cases:

if the total area of ​​the residential units included in the building is greater than 50%, the owner and holder of non-residential real estate units (for example equipment or goods) that bear the costs for the parties can also be admitted to the deduction common;

if the total area of ​​the housing units intended for residence included in the building is less than 50%, the deduction for the expenses incurred on the common parts by the owners or holders of housing units included in the same building is still allowed.

Furthermore, in the case of interventions carried out on the common parts, the deduction is also due to the owners (or holders) of only appurtenances (such as boxes or cellars) who have incurred the costs related to these interventions.

Superbonus 110%: the value of the appliances

Another point on which the responses of the Revenue Agency went to great lengths to clarify the details is the calculation of the ceiling in the presence of internal, attached or external appliances with respect to the outline of the building.

In particular, we came to the following conclusion:

in single-family buildings, the appurtenances do not make any independent amount. In the case of a building with a real estate unit and an appurtenance, the ceiling will be only one;

in multi-family buildings, the appurtenances have an autonomous amount provided that the appliances are inserted within the outline of the building (also attached). If I have a building with 5 real estate units and 5 appliances, the ceiling will be multiplied by 10.

Superbonus 110%: the new response from the Revenue Agency

We now record answer no. 806 of 13 December 2021 with which the Tax Authority enters into the merits of a very singular case. Opposite we have two buildings detached from each other but located “within the same courtyard area with a single solution of continuity, as there are no interruptions represented by roads or other buildings or constructions owned by other subjects“:

the first building is owned by two parties and has two properties stacked individually (one for each owner and therefore we have a “condominium” with “common parts”);

the second building consists of two autonomously stacked appliances (a garage and a cellar) owned by one of the co-owners of the main building.

The petitioner states that renovations are underway concerning the entire property, including the courtyard area and the garden. In particular:

the main building will undergo a structural seismic improvement intervention in accordance with the current NTC2018 technical standards, with improvement of two seismic risk classes;

total demolition and reconstruction in shape is foreseen on the accessory building, with a jump of at least three seismic risk classes.

The question is a classic one: how is the maximum subsidized expense calculated? In particular, for the calculation of the maximum eligible expenditure, for the purposes of the Superbonus in the case of anti-seismic interventions carried out on the common parts of the main building, do the appurtenances located in the accessory building and separate from the aforementioned main building but located in the same courtyard area also count?

In addition to this, the petitioner, who would like to bear the costs, claims to be the cohabiting spouse of one of the two owners.

The beneficiaries who bear the costs

After recalling the reference regulatory framework, the Revenue Agency first clarifies some concepts concerning the beneficiaries of the 110% superbonus. In particular, the family members of the owner or holder of the property, identified pursuant to article 5, paragraph 5, of the Consolidated Law on Income Taxes (TUIR) of 22 December 1986 no. 917 (spouse, member of the civil union referred to in law 20 Page 4 of 8 May 2016, n.76, relatives within the third degree and similar within the second degree) as well as de facto cohabitants pursuant to the aforementioned law no. 76 of 2016, provided they bear the costs of carrying out the works.

The deduction is up to these subjects, provided that:

are cohabiting with the owner of the property object of the intervention at the start date of the works;

the expenses incurred relate to interventions carried out on a property, even other than that intended for the main residence, in which cohabitation can take place.

The calculation of the maximum eligible expenditure

As regards the calculation of the spending limit, in accordance with the provisions for the eco-bonus and for the seismabonus due for interventions carried out on the common parts, also for the purposes of applying the Superbonus, in the event that the maximum amount of subsidized spending is determined on the basis of the number of real estate units that make up the building subject to interventions, the calculation must also be made taking into account the pertinences.

In a condominium building with 4 residential units and 4 outbuildings, the calculation of the maximum admissible expenditure is done by multiplying by 8. Furthermore, also for the purposes of the Superbonus, similarly to what is foreseen for the seismabonus and for the eco-bonus due for interventions carried out on the common parts, for the purpose of determining the limit in question, the appliances located in a building other than the one subject to interventions must not be considered.

In this case, therefore, the maximum expense for the intervention on the common parts of the main building, which we remember to be residential, is calculated by multiplying the envisaged ceiling (in the case of seismabonus, therefore, 96,000 euros) by the units that make up the building itself (therefore 2). The appurtenances of the real estate unit owned by the applicant’s spouse as they are located in a building other than the condominium one will not be calculated.

The intervention on relevance

But be careful! The Revenue Agency also states that on the demolition and reconstruction intervention with a reduction of the seismic risk class of the two appurtenances, the Applicant will be able to benefit, in compliance with all other conditions, of the Superbonus calculated on a distinct spending limit equal to 96,000 euros.

And this is part of the answer that is a bit perplexing.

The Revenue Agency, recalling the super-circular of December 2020, states that with reference to the interventions referred to in art-16-bis of the TUIR, it is possible to benefit from the aforementioned deductions (sismabonus or Superbonus) even if the intervention concerns only appurtenances of a residential unit.

Question 4.1.1 of the supercircular is cited in which the tax authorities had answered the question:

Can the driving interventions referred to in article 119 of the Relaunch decree be facilitated with the 110 per cent deduction if carried out “solely” on the property’s appurtenances?

stating that “a driving intervention can also be carried out on a pertinence and benefit from the Superbonus regardless of whether the intervention also affects the related main residential building as long as this intervention is carried out in compliance with all the requirements established by article 119 of the Relaunch decree“.

This, however, was a case of a single-family building in which, losing the concept of the common part, the ceiling could also be exploited on the detached appurtenance. The case of a multi-family building with different properties is different in which the concept of intervening on the “common parts” of the building itself applies.

In the case that is the subject of the new ruling, the Revenue Agency responds in a very curious way by providing the following interpretations:

for the first residential building, the spending limit refers to the overall interventions carried out on the house and on the related appurtenances, even independently stacked. Furthermore, within the aforementioned limit, it is also necessary to take into account any additional expenses incurred for the restoration of the building heritage referred to in Article 16-bis of the Tuir carried out on the aforementioned house, as for the anti-seismic interventions admitted to the deductions, including the Superbonus it is not possible to benefit from an autonomous expected spending limit which does not constitute a new category of facilitated interventions as they are included among those referred to in lett. i) of the same article 16-bis of the TUIR (see, most recently, circular letter no. 7 / E of 2021);

the expenses relating to the work on the common parts of the detached appurtenant building, being the subject of an autonomous provision for subsidies, must be considered autonomously for the purpose of identifying the deductible spending limit.

Ultimately, according to the Revenue Agency:

for interventions on the first building, the overall limit of expenditure admitted to the deduction is equal to 192,000 euros (96,000 euros for the two real estate units that make up the condominium building);

for the demolition and reconstruction of the two appurtenances it will be possible to calculate the deduction on an autonomous spending limit of 96,000 euros.

Our doubts

The first doubt concerns the superbonus which, according to the Revenue Agency, can be used on a non-residential appurtenant building. It has always been said that the superbonus can only be used for residential buildings on which it is necessary to verify “residentiality”.

The second doubt concerns the ceiling for expenses for the appurtenant building. Given that on this building, according to current legislation, only the ordinary seismabonus could be used and not the one enhanced to 110%, we wonder why the Revenue Agency evaluates a single spending limit of 96,000 euros and does not multiply it by two since the appurtenances, albeit of a single owner, are two.

This is our first comment on this interesting response from the tax authorities. If you want to write to us at redazione@lavoripubblici.it or through the LavoriPubblici.it Facebook page, we will be happy to read what you think.