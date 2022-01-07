Superbonus 110% and duplication of ceilings: obligation or right?

More and more often the practical application of the complex mechanisms for calculating the expenditure ceilings linked to the Superbonus highlights stretch marks in the legislative dictate.

Stretch marks now known to all, but with respect to which official positions are lacking by the responsible bodies, creating uncertainty among the operators.

A particularly controversial point is that relating to the coordination of the so-called “absorbing principle”, according to which the interventions of the higher category (and the related expenditure ceilings) incorporate those of the lower category related to them, with the ceilings inherent to the private parties.

The latter, we have already talked about in other articles, are distinct from the condominium ones and are applicable separately from them.

But it is a passage that is worth taking up again, since it has a double meaning. On the one hand it can make it possible to balance the accounts, on the other – if not correctly applied – it can distort the amounts admitted as deductions, with the consequences of the case.

A concept that occasionally comes to the surface, as happened recently with the response to the 806/2021 question. On that occasion, the Tax Authority recalled that a two-family condominium building has two cumulative ceilings for anti-seismic interventions on the common parts and two other ceilings “intrinsic” to the individual real estate units, which can be used for building renovation interventions carried out within the individual apartments. and related appurtenances.

So far, even if with a little effort, it is quite clear.

What is less clear, because no one has so far addressed the issue specifically, is whether the expenses for the works inside the real estate units “can” or “must” be absorbed by those of a higher category and therefore deducted at 110% with reference the relative ceilings relating to the works on the common parts. The alternative is to deduct 50 from the credit limit connected to the private parts.

It is not at all a question of goat’s wool, because the economic situation, depending on whether it is seen as an obligation or as a faculty, can change radically.

To understand better, let’s try to think of the building described in interpello 806, a two-unit condominium, and let’s invent some details.

Let us therefore assume, to simplify, that the anti-seismic intervention provides for the reinforcement of the floors (common structural parts) by introducing a slab on the extrados. It is clear that works of this type will determine an important series of related maintenance works: the demolition and subsequent reconstruction of the screeds for example, but not only. The floors, electrical systems, part of the plaster, the skirting boards and also the final painting will have to be redone.

Let’s also add some numbers:

Total amount of the structural works, 130,000.00

Total amount of the related completion works, within the individual units, 120,000.00.

Let’s assume that the aforementioned cost of the maintenance works related to the structural ones is equally divided between the two real estate units in the example and let’s try to do the math in the different scenarios.

Is the absorbent principle an obligation?

If the application of the absorbent principle were an obligation, the 120,000 euros relating to maintenance interventions related to anti-seismic ones should necessarily be deducted with the maximum percentage of 110%, within the spending limits relating to the common parts. This would result in the following:

Residual ceiling deriving from the common parts 192,000-130,000 = 62,000

Total amount to be taken over by the owners (due to exhaustion of the ceiling dedicated to the common parts), 120,000-62,000 = 58,000.

It means that the owners of the individual real estate units would have to pay 29,000 euros each, a hefty sum.

Is the absorbent principle a faculty?

If the application of the absorbent principle were an option, the 120,000 euros relating to maintenance interventions related to the anti-seismic ones could be deducted, instead of 110, at 50%, but this time within the limits of the ceilings relating to the works on the private parts of the individual unit. Therefore the following would follow:

Residual ceiling deriving from the common parts 192,000-130,000 = 62,000

Total amount of maintenance works related to structural ones, to be carried out within the individual units, 120,000.00

Per capita amount of maintenance works related to structural ones, to be carried out within the individual units, 120,000.00 / 2 = 60,000.

In this case, the share taken on by the individual owners would be equal to 60,000 * 0.50 = 30,000 euros each, considering the 50% deduction of the expenses incurred for private works. A higher amount than before, therefore more “expensive” for the client (and, consequently, less risky), despite the fact that two additional spending ceilings have been raised.

A little and a little?

If the application of the absorbent principle were a faculty it could also be legitimate to make a bouquet of deductions, a little at 50 and a little at 110, and everything would be better, less than small change.

It would be enough to declare that the 120,000 euros, corresponding to the cost of the maintenance works related to the anti-seismic works carried out on the private parts, is partly absorbed and partly not, so it could be exploited “until exhaustion” the ceiling relating to the common parts, which otherwise would be lost and then access the intrinsic ceiling of the individual real estate units. After all, the Revenue Agency has written this many times: the “cataloging” of the expense items is up to the certified technician.

A hypothesis of application of this principle, referring to the previous example, could be the following:

Residual ceiling deriving from the common parts 192,000-130,000 = 62,000

Amount of the works to be carried out on the private parts not covered by the residual ceiling deriving from the common parts, 120,000-62,000 = 58,000

Per capita amount of the works related to the structural ones, to be carried out within the real estate units, not covered by the residual ceiling deriving from the common parts, 58,000 / 2 = 29,000.

In this case, the share taken on by the individual owners would be 29,000 * 0.50 = 14,500 euros each, considering the 50% deduction of the costs incurred for private works. The amount thus determined is clearly lower than that calculated by attributing the works on the private parts all to 110 (within the limits of the available ceiling) or all to 50.

Is the absorbing principle an obligation or an option?

At this point a reflection is called for. It is necessary to understand whether the absorbing principle is an obligation or a faculty, because the results, as we have seen, could change radically.

There is no official answer. Indeed, there are conflicting documents of practice. According to some, it would seem legitimate to believe that this is an obligation, while others are more permissive.

The difference is made by the verbs used: the former are expressed with the indicative assertive (“It is necessary to take into account”, “are absorbed”, etc), the others use the verb “power” (“The deduction … can be applied”), that is, they would seem to offer a possibility and not an obligation.

The practice

Below is a collection of extracts from practice on the basis of which the application of the absorbent principle would seem an obligation:

circular n.57 / E of 24/02/1998, par. 3.4: “It should be noted that the interventions envisaged in each of the aforementioned categories are, as a rule, integrated or correlated to interventions of different categories; for example, in the interventions of extraordinary maintenance are necessary, to complete the building intervention as a whole, painting and finishing works included in those of ordinary maintenance. Therefore,

the absorbent character must be taken into account of the “higher” category compared to the “lower” one, in order to precisely identify the interventions to be carried out and the timely application of the provisions in question “.

of the “higher” category compared to the “lower” one, in order to precisely identify the interventions to be carried out and the timely application of the provisions in question “. circular n.7 / E of 04/04/2017, p. 213: “… the absorbent character must be taken into account of the “higher” category compared to the “lower” one, for the purpose of precisely identifying the interventions to be carried out and the timely application of the facilitating provisions “.

of the “higher” category compared to the “lower” one, for the purpose of precisely identifying the interventions to be carried out and the timely application of the facilitating provisions “. ruling n. 383 of 16 September 2019: “… Interventions that would autonomously be considered ordinary maintenance

they are “absorbed” in the higher category if necessary to complete the building intervention as a whole “.

if necessary to complete the building intervention as a whole “. ruling n. 455 of 7 October 2020: “It should also be noted that also for interventions relating to the adoption of anti-seismic measures the principle is valid according to which the intervention of a higher category absorbs those of a lower category connected or correlated to it “.

those of a lower category connected or correlated to it “. ruling n. 175 of 2021: “… Also for interventions relating to the adoption of anti-seismic measures the principle is valid according to which the intervention of a higher category absorbs those of a lower category connected or correlated to it “.

Here are some excerpts of practice on the basis of which the application of the absorbing principle would seem a faculty:

resolution n. 147 / E of 11/29/2017: “… Also for interventions relating to the adoption of anti-seismic measures the principle according to which the intervention of a higher category absorbs those of a lower category may apply connected or related to it. The deduction provided for anti-seismic interventions

it can therefore be applied , for example, also to the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance costs necessary for the completion of the work “.

connected or related to it. The deduction provided for anti-seismic interventions , for example, also to the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance costs necessary for the completion of the work “. ruling n. 224 of 22 July 2020: “… Also for interventions relating to the adoption of anti-seismic measures the principle may apply according to which the intervention of a higher category absorbs those of a lower category connected or correlated to it….

In the present case, therefore, the bonus earthquake can be applied also to the expenses incurred for the interventions carried out on the façade, including those for the realization of the background plaster, the finishing plaster of the painting and the decorations, if these are to complete the intervention aimed at reducing the seismic risk of the building”.

The role of technicians

In the uncertainty, the decision ends up as always in the hands of professionals who, even using the information reported in this article, MUST develop their own conviction, making choices that belong only to them and for which they are responsible together with the client.

On the issue of responsibilities, there is no doubt that these are obligations and not faculties, also because the Revenue Agency does not respond to aspects of a technical nature, not even if formally requested.

My opinion?

My very personal opinion is that in these areas of dense fog, caution is mandatory. In my opinion (but, I repeat, it is an opinion), it is necessary to distinguish the works certainly driven by the main interventions, such as the demolition of the floor and the reconstruction of the same with characteristics similar to the pre-existing one, from the completion works that previously did not there were. They are architectural or functional innovations. This last category could include adding a bathroom, creating extra partition walls or a lightened screed that wasn’t there before.

I also think that it is appropriate to operate in an analytical way, abandoning the all-encompassing criteria, so that one day, in case of control, the choices made can be justified. In fact, let us not forget that in the documents of practice mentioned above, we often speak of “Exact identification” and of

“Timely application” of the facilitating provisions, not of approximation.

All this also with a criterion of common sense, waiting to know – hopefully soon – the official opinion of the tax authorities.

edited by Cristian Angeli, structural engineer, Sismabonus expert, www.cristianangeli.it