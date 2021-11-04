Superbonus 110% and mobile bonuses, from the discount on the invoice to the exclusion of villas if the Isee is high: what remains in the maneuver

In perhaps the farewell to the discount on invoice and to credit assignment for building interventions. Except for the superbonus 110% which, however, is “downsized” starting from 2024 by introducing a threshold for the houses Isee to 25 thousand euros per year. These are, pending any changes during the parliamentary journey, the major innovations in the draft of the maneuver on bonuses related to construction and renovations with an allocation of well 37 billion. Of this figure well fifteen are intended to cover the superbonus. While studying the revision of the land registry, therefore, the Draghi government start cutting back on generous aid for homeowners. A sign that the blanket is short and choices need to be made. But let’s go step by step.

In the 2022 maneuver, the government intends to renew the deductions already existing. All except the bonus facades which will end in 2022 with a tax benefit that falls from 90 to 60 percent. Therefore, eco-bonuses remain at 50 and 65% for interventions of energy efficiency and building renovation. As well as the deduction for the accommodation of gardens And terraces. Instead, the tax benefits for the purchase of are subjected to a scissoring mobile: the rate remains 50% to be spread over ten annuities, but the maximum expenditure ceiling drops from 16 thousand to 5 thousand euros.

The Superbonus 110% – which according to the latest data Aeneas updated as of October 31, it recorded investments of 9.7 billion euros for deductions paid by the State of 10.7 billion – the central measure remains. With some changes from the past. First of all, the contours of the audience of beneficiaries are defined with a clear preference for i condominiums. According to the draft, the deductions for all expenses incurred by 31 December next year are due to individuals who, by 30 September 2021, have submitted a Cila or le practices for demolition / reconstruction. From 2023 the bonus is provided only for the benefit of condominiums with the percentage falling from 110% up to 70 in 2024 and then to 65 percent in 2025. No extension for the real estate units, villas and even apartments inside the condominiums, except for the interventions already started before 30 September 2021 or for the main residence of those who bear the expense and have an Isee of less than 25 thousand euros. From the point of view of the technical methods with which to access the deductions, nothing new under the sun. The golden rule remains of the traceability of expenses through speaking transfer.

“There is a positive approach from the government to the extent that it extends minor building allowances other than the super bonus for three years, except for the facade bonus. The three-year extension gives a certain degree of planning – he explains Enrico Zanetti, former deputy minister of economics and currently researcher of the National Foundation of Accountants – But then there are obvious problems concerning the superbonus. It was decided to focus on condominiums, but not only the so-called villas but also the so-called interventions are left out. towed which can be built in homes in condominiums that carry out renovations on the common areas. It is absurd to say that the interventions of the condominium are extended, but I do not do it for the owners of the apartments who could in turn carry out renovations to improve energy efficiency ”.

But the most important aspect for those who decide to do renovations is the hypothesis of stopping the discount on the invoice and the assignment of credit for all home benefits. Including energy requalification bonuses or seismabonus. The only exception should remain the superbonus which foresees the need for a compliance visa by a professional insured and licensed. “The visa is a guarantee for the State in the event that it reaches a point where the money must be recovered and perhaps the deductions were not due – resumes Zanetti – It is not clear why the government has not decided to ask guarantees also for the other deductions with accredited professionals, but has preferred to limit the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit to the superbonus only “. It is no coincidence that both the Confederation of crafts and small and medium-sized enterprises that FederlegnoArredo. For the former, the new stakes of the superbonus and the news on the front of the assignment of credits risk to brake the timid recovery of the construction sector. For FederArredo, then, the resizing of deductions for furniture through a more contained threshold is simply nearsighted.

“Precisely at this moment when the market is recovering, it becomes important to follow up on the support measures – he specifies Fabiana Megliola, manager of the Tecnocasa research office – Measures such as the building bonus make it possible to reinvigorate the brick and all the activities related to it, giving further impetus to the Italian real estate assets ”. And, instead, as the president of Confedilizia points out, Giorgio Spaziani, “The rumors about the maneuver are particularly negative for a real estate sector already severely hit by the announcement of the revision of the land register”. The 5 star movement, which last year introduced the superbonus, is asking to extend the extension to single-family homes, without the ISEE income threshold of 25,000 euros.