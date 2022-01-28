Superbonus 110% and SAL verification: does the tax authorities have second thoughts?

Talking about superbonus 110% is not so “complicated”. There is a rule of primary rank, some implementing measures and, unfortunately, several corrective measures. What makes the matter difficult are the many “clarifications” received in various capacities from the control bodies. Clarifications that often could also be fine read individually but when analyzed as a whole, they generate new doubts rather than remove them.

Superbonus 110% and SAL verification: new response from the Revenue Agency

This happens, however, if you are not attentive to the complexities and differences between the various interpretations which in some cases deal with the same topic but inserted in different contexts. This is what happens when reading the new answer no. 53/2022 published today by the Revenue Agency on an apparently simple case and with clarifications that “could” be received in the wrong way.

Common case: two autonomous and functionally independent real estate units but built in adherence on one side. Demolition and reconstruction of the two buildings and construction, through merging, on the same site as a single single-family building consisting of a single residential unit within the maximum volume of the overall pre-existing volume. Actions to reduce seismic risk and energy efficiency are planned.

Question (apparently trivial): intending to make use of the credit transfer for work progress (SAL) pursuant to paragraph 1-bis, of article 121 of Law Decree no. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree), how is the minimum percentage of 30% of SAL required in order to make this transfer determined? Should the achievement of the 30% percentage be checked separately for each of the two interventions admitted to the Superbonus (energy efficiency and anti-seismic intervention), without prejudice to compliance with any other conditions set by the legislation in question?

Superbonus 110% and SAL: the previous one from the Revenue Agency

A topic, as mentioned, simple and on which the Revenue Agency had already expressed itself (and I have read all the answers!) For example with answer no. 791/2021 in which, however, the subject “SAL 60%” required to access the extension that was requested in the previous version of paragraph 8-bis, article 119 of the Relaunch Decree was dealt with.

And here due care must be taken to distinguish the required SALs:

to access the extension;

for the assignment of credit.

Superbonus 110% and SAL: the new response from the Revenue Agency

In the new response, the Revenue Agency clarifies (rightly) that in order to proceed with the transfer of the credit to SAL at least 30%, this percentage must be referred to the single tax deduction, thus distinguishing the energetic efficiency interventions (eco-bonus) from those of reduction of the seismic risk (sismabonus).

The Revenue Agency correctly points out that the two types of deductions require:

different requirements;

different declarations;

technicians with specific skills for each intervention.

Precisely for this reason, the transfer of a minimum of 30% of SAL refers to the single type of deduction.

Superbonus 110%: the SAL for the extension of single-family homes

The 30% SAL required in the current version of paragraph 8-bis, art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree. The 2022 Budget Law has, in fact, amended this paragraph by providing that in order to use the superbonus until 31 December 2022, single-family homes must complete the “overall intervention” by 30 June 2022.

In this case, in line with the previous responses of the tax authorities, the overall intervention described in the communication (CILAS) or in the qualifying title (SCIA or PdC) must be considered in 30%. We remind you, among other things, that in the case of super bonuses without demolition and reconstruction, all free building interventions must also be indicated in the CILAS which, therefore, will be counted in the calculation of 30%.