Superbonus 110%, Banco Bpm also suspends the credit transfer after Poste- Corriere.it

After Poste Italiane and Cdp last week, Banco Bpm also suspends the trading activity of all tax credits: Superbonus 110%, Ecobonus, Sismabonus, facade bonuses, building renovation. The reason is the same: from January 27 the law changed and from that day it is possible to assign the credit only once. The new limit, introduced to prevent the probabilities of fraud and money laundering from multiplying step by step, has been the subject of criticism from many quarters. The companies that offer the purchase and sale of tax credits, in these days of great political movement, are at the window and are waiting to have a certain interpretation of the new law and to understand if they will be able to return to the possibility of multiple assignments. Among these, after Poste Italiane and Cdp, there is also Banco Bpm.

Banco Bpm, the acquisition of new loans suspended In light of the limitations on the number of transfers of tax credits contained in the Sostegni Ter dl – reads the note of the institute led by Giuseppe Castagna – Banco Bpm has temporarily suspended the acquisition of new practices from individuals, condominiums and businesses who apply the discount on the invoice, waiting to adapt their service model to the new provisions of the law and resume working with customers. In the meantime, the finalization of the practices with tax credits already accrued and transferable in compliance with the deadlines set by the legislative decree continues, and the acquisition of tax credits from the aggregators who operate through a discount on the invoice. However, the aim is to limit, as far as possible, the impact on its customers.

Unicredit continues: 1.3 billion brokered Other institutes, on the other hand, continue their activities. Among these are Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Finecobank. Unicredit has confirmed the operation, updated – specifies the institute led by Andrea Orcel – e adapted to the most recent regulatory changes of the credit transfer service deriving from building bonuses for purchases through the bank channel. From the end of August 2020 to 31 December 2021, Unicredit managed transfer procedures related to building subsidies for approximately 1.3 billion euros with practices divided almost equally between individuals and businesses / condominiums.

Intesa: 2 billion managed and 9 billion in processing We have not stopped the assignment of credits. We continue with the support to businesses, SMEs and families – specifies the institute led by Carlo Messina – adapting our process to the regulatory changes that are gradually coming. We have a very controlled process, thanks to the partnership with Deloitte, with which we have developed a platform that has allowed us to operate in compliance with the rules and in the correct use of public money. Up to now, Intesa Sanpaolo has managed the transfer of tax credits for 2 billion euros and another 9 billion are currently in the works.

