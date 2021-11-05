Superbonus 110% between single-family, multi-family and condominiums

While the 2022 budget bill is about to start its parliamentary path that will lead to a new revision of theart. 119 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree), the difficulties of sector operators continue to interpret thecurrent version of the rules governing the

tax deductions 110% (superbonus).

Superbonus 110%: beneficiaries and time horizon

Among the (many) difficulties today I will talk about time horizons and gods spending limits provided for the various beneficiaries and for the building configurations. Assuming that after publication in Official Gazette of the Budget Law 2022, everything will change again, let’s start our examination from the beneficiaries indicated in art. 119, paragraph 9 of the Relaunch Decree:

letter to) – condominiums and natural persons, outside the exercise of business activities, art or profession, with reference to the interventions on

buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units , even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons;

– and natural persons, outside the exercise of business activities, art or profession, with reference to the interventions on , even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons; letter b) – natural persons , outside the exercise of business activities, arts and professions, on real estate units, on the maximum number of two real estate units , without prejudice to the recognition of deductions for interventions carried out on the common parts of the building;

– , outside the exercise of business activities, arts and professions, on real estate units, , without prejudice to the recognition of deductions for interventions carried out on the common parts of the building; letter c) – autonomous public housing institutions ( IACP );

– autonomous public housing institutions ( ); letter d) – by housing cooperatives with undivided ownership, for interventions carried out on real estate owned by them and assigned for enjoyment to their members;

– by housing cooperatives with undivided ownership, for interventions carried out on real estate owned by them and assigned for enjoyment to their members; letter d-bis) – non-profit organizations of social utility, voluntary organizations and associations of social promotion;

– non-profit organizations of social utility, voluntary organizations and associations of social promotion; letter e) – by amateur sports associations and clubs, limited to works intended solely for buildings or parts of buildings used as changing rooms.

From the reading of art. 119, paragraphs 1, 3-bis, 4, 5, 8 and 8-bis, it is possible to infer the temporal horizon of use of the superbonus that we will try to summarize in this way.

All beneficiaries (letters b, d, d-bis and e) – 30 June 2022 with the following exceptions:

condominiums (letter a) – December 31, 2022;

(letter a) – December 31, 2022; multi-family buildings (letter a) – 30 June 2022 with the possibility, if 60% of the SAL is completed by this date, to arrive at 31 December 2022;

(letter a) – 30 June 2022 with the possibility, if 60% of the SAL is completed by this date, to arrive at 31 December 2022; IACP (letter c) – June 30, 2023 with the possibility, if 60% of the SAL is completed by this date, to arrive at December 31, 2023.

Another exception is foreseen for the towed installation of photovoltaic systems And

storage systems which at the moment can only enjoy the superbonus until 31 December 2021.

Although there are still many doubts and no one is certain, we recently raised the problem of the time horizon envisaged for the interventions drawn inside the condominiums. If the deduction And enjoyed directly from the condominium (paragraph 9, letter a), paragraph 8-bis provides for a time horizon to 31 December 2022. But the rule does not mention any exception for the driven interventions carried out by a single natural person (paragraph 9, letter b) resident in the condominium where superbonus works are being started on the common parts. And the fact that the standard does not report anything suggests that for natural persons the

expiry on 30 June 2022 it is valid both in the case of a driving intervention in independent real estate units or on single-family buildings and in the case of a towed intervention carried out on real estate units inserted within a condominium context.

Superbonus 110%: the calculation of spending limits

Another problem (simpler … or almost) concerns the

calculation of spending limits. We have been asked the problem of multi-family buildings owned by one or more natural persons in co-ownership and up to 4 independently stacked real estate units.

In reality, the solution to the problem is much simpler than one might think. I’ll give some examples for convenience.

Single-family building or independent real estate unit

In the case of a single-family building or real estate unit (paragraph 9, letter b) with autonomous and functionally independent access (to be verified pursuant to paragraph 1-bis of article 119) inserted in a multi-family building, the spending limits are as follows:

thermal insulation coat – 50,000 euros;

replacement of the heating system – 30,000 euros;

reduction of seismic risk – 96,000 euros.

And this building or ui could access the superbonus until June 30, 2022

Condominium and multi-family building

In the case of a condominium or multi-family building (paragraph 9, letter a):

external thermal insulation – 40,000 euros for the first 8 real estate units and 30,000 euros for each of the following ones;

replacement of the heating system – 20,000 euros for the first 8 real estate units and 15,000 euros for each of the following ones;

reduction of seismic risk – 96,000 euros for the number of real estate units.

It should be noted that in the calculation of the real estate units the appurtenances are also taken into consideration if within the same building.

What changes is the time horizon of use because:

for the condominium it is possible to arrive directly to 31 December 2022;

for the multi-family building, 31 December 2022 is reached only if at least 60% of the SAL has been reached by 30 June 2022.

The condominium requirement

On the difference between multi-family building and condominium we have already published the article “Superbonus 110%: condominium for a wider horizon”. The difference is in the number of individual owners.

The multi-family buildings indicated in paragraph 9, letter a) have all the real estate units with a single property (single or jointly owned by several individuals). The condominium, on the other hand, is the representation of a building in which the real estate units (even just 2) have different owners.

I will also do some in this case practical cases useful for understanding.

Case 1: building with 2 real estate units and owners jointly owned by husband and wife – is a multi-family building referred to in paragraph 9, letter a) with a time horizon of 06/30/2022 or 12/31/2022 with the constraint of 60% as of June 30, 2022 .

building with 2 real estate units and owners jointly owned by husband and wife – is a multi-family building referred to in paragraph 9, letter a) with a time horizon of 06/30/2022 or 12/31/2022 with the constraint of 60% as of June 30, 2022 . Case 2: building with 2 real estate units and 2 different properties – it is a building on which the “condominium” or the presence of common parts must be checked. In this case, if there are common parts, the superbonus can be applied to them with the same deadline as the condominiums, therefore 31/12/2022.

building with 2 real estate units and 2 different properties – it is a building on which the “condominium” or the presence of common parts must be checked. In this case, if there are common parts, the superbonus can be applied to them with the same deadline as the condominiums, therefore 31/12/2022. Case 3: Real estate unit with autonomous and functionally independent access (whether it is inside a condominium or on a multi-family building) – the superbonus can be used by the natural person both on the towing interventions and on the towed ones until 06/30/2022.

Real estate unit with autonomous and functionally independent access (whether it is inside a condominium or on a multi-family building) – the superbonus can be used by the natural person both on the towing interventions and on the towed ones until 06/30/2022. Case 4: Real estate unit inside a condominium – the superbonus on the towed intervention can be activated only if the condominium is a driving force but while the condominium can carry the driving interventions in deduction until 31/12/2022, the single beneficiary natural person can bring interventions drawn in deduction until 06/30/2022 (unless the legislator says otherwise in some forthcoming amendment).

Someone will be able to raise the issue of the double jump of energy class for which the intervention towed on the single real estate unit can be decisive for the minimum requirement for the 110% eco-bonus. Very true, unfortunately, however, the law does not currently provide for any exceptions.