Superbonus 110 budget law 2022 – idealista / news

How does the superbonus 110 work?

The superbonus 110 is a 110% deduction on the expenses incurred for the energy efficiency of homes single-family, condominiums, former IACP or the houses of the cooperatives. It is not provided for accommodation facilities, for which a superbonus hotels 2021 at 80%

Depending on the year of sustaining the expenditure, it changes the division of expenses in the tax return

and in 2021 the deduction must be divided into 5 equal installments. For expenses made since 2022 the deduction must be divided into 4 equal installments.

As an alternative to the tax declaration, you can choose the option of the discount on the invoice and of the credit transfer. The ability to opt for these two alternative options was extended until 31 December 2025. The Revenue Agency has prepared aeven a new model.

To avoid scams not only regarding the superbonus 110, but also the other home bonuses, it has been approved the so-called anti-fraud decree, (on which the Revenue faq as well as a circular) then “blunt” fromamendment on superbonus 110 to the 2022 budget law, introduced during the parliamentary approval phase.

How many jobs are eligible for bonus 110?

The superbonus 110 includes the so-called towing work and towing work.

The leading interventions are as follows:

thermal insulation of vertical opaque surfaces , horizontal and inclined, affecting the envelope of buildings, including single-family ones, with an incidence greater than 25% of the gross dispersing surface of the building itself or of the real estate unit located inside multi-family buildings that is functionally independent and has of one or more independent accesses from the outside. The interventions for the insulation of the roof fall within the subsidy discipline, without limiting the concept of dispersing surface to only the existing attic room

replacement of winter air conditioning systems existing with centralized systems for heating, and / or cooling and / or the supply of domestic hot water on the common parts of the buildings, or with systems for heating, and / or cooling and / or the supply of domestic hot water on single-family buildings or real estate units located inside multi-family buildings that are functionally independent and have one or more independent accesses from the outside

anti-seismic interventions that fall within the so-called sismabonus

The superbonus 110 is also up to the so-called towed work if carried out jointly to one of the leading interventions.

Superbonus simplification decree

The simplifications decree introduced important innovations for the superbonus 110. The simplifications concern the documentation for lstart of the works (CILA), the construction of architectural barriers el” admission of new cadastral categories to the deductions of the eco-bonus 110

How does the superbonus 110 change in 2022?

The main novelty of 2022 concerns the introduction of new deadlines with the extension in the 2022 budget law. In particular

Extension of superbonus 110 to 2023 for condominiums and on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units even if owned by natural persons.

Extension until 2025 for condominiums and buildings consisting of two to four real estate units but with a decreasing rate: equal to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025.

As regards the properties owned by the cooperatives, the expiry of the superbonus 110 is aligned with that of the former IACP, i.e. December 31, 2023, always and when 60% of the expenses have been made as of June 30, 2023.

2022 budget law: superbonus 110 for single-family homes

For single-family homes despite the former draft of the budget law 2022 had introduced an extension for limited single-family homes to 31 December 2022 only for the first houses and with an Isee roof of 25 thousand euros, these limits have been removed from the amendment introduced in parliament.

Superbonus 110 has been extended to 31 December 2022 for detached houses and single-family homes without income limits or first and second homes. The only requirement is to have completed at least 30% of the works by 30 June 2022.

Superbonus 110, visa for compliance

But there are also other news. The first concerns the non-applicability of the anti-fraud decree (with the obligation of compliance visa and technical certification) to free building interventions included in the superbonus 110 and in the other home bonuses with an expenditure ceiling of up to 10 thousand euros.

Also there is the realignment of extensions of towed to leading works with the extension for photovoltaic systems.

Superbonus 110 and revenue agency

Also in the course of 2021, the Revenue Agency (which he published inalso an updated guide on eco-bonus 110) intervened on several occasions to clarify superbonus issues 110. Some of the clarifications concern these issues: