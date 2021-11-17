Super bonus 110 percent, the clarifications of the Revenue Agency continue on various aspects of the facilitation, including i spending limits.

A central issue is the presence of appliances. The same do or do not count in the calculation?

In this regard, the clarifications provided in the response to question number 780 of 16 November 2021.

The case concerns the works carried out on a complex of three independent villas stacked with category A / 2 with three respective appliances, which constitute a structural condominium.

The Revenue Agency explains that the limit to be considered is 576,000 euros, that is 96,000 euros multiplied by the number of building units.

Otherwise it was pronounced, less than 10 days ago, in the response to question number 765, which modified the previous issue 568 published last summer.

The case concerned a single real estate unit with two appurtenances: the Revenue Agency retraced its steps by clarifying that 3 real estate units should not be considered but only one, with appurtenances therefore excluded from the calculation.

Superbonus 110, but do the appliances count or not in the calculation of spending limits?

Untangle the skein relating to the appurtenances in the calculation of the maximum expenditure ceiling relating to the interventions of the superbonus 110 per cent is not an easy task.

Complicating the situation are the “Clarifications” of the Revenue Agency which, in some cases, risk raise even more doubts.

The last is the response to the appeal number 780 of November 16, 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 780 of November 16, 2021 Superbonus – Implementation of anti-seismic interventions on a complex of terraced houses, spending limits, changes to fixtures – Article 119 of the law decree 19 May 2020, n. 34.

In the case in question, the petitioner turns to the Financial Administration to find out if the work carried out on a building owned falls within the concession and which criteria should be used to calculate spending limits of the deduction introduced by the Relaunch decree.

The real estate unit, functionally independent and for residential use, is equipped with a relevance that falls within the cadastral category C / 6.

The house and its pertinence are inserted in a complex of terraced houses, consisting of three residential units of three different owners, which is configured as a structural condominium.

The petitioner specifies that the complex in question is constituted in a condominium and asks for information on the possibility of benefiting from the superbonus and on the spending limits for interventions to reduce the seismic risk which fall within the sismabonus to 110 percent.

After having recalled the relevant legislation and the related documents of practice, the Revenue Agency expresses favorably on theaccess to building subsidies.

Regarding the calculation of spending limits of the maxi deduction, the document reads as follows:

“With regard to the spending limit admitted to the Superbonus, it should be noted that since this is an intervention that concerns a condominium building … … for the interventions that result in the reduction of the seismic risk that determines the transition to one or two lower seismic risk classes, realized on the common parts of the buildings, the deduction is applied to an amount of expenses not exceeding 96,000 euros multiplied by the number of real estate units in the building “

The document continues by clarifying that the maximum amount of eligible expenditure is determined by the number of real estate units that make up the building, also taking into account the pertinences.

In conclusion, the Revenue Agency underlines that:

“In the present case, therefore, the maximum expenditure allowed for seismic risk reduction interventions will be equal to Euro 576,000.00 (Euro 96,000 x 6).”

Taking into consideration the concrete case, therefore, the appurtenances are included among the real estate units that make up the building and have relevance in the calculation of the maximum expense ceiling of the subsidy.

Superbonus 110 per cent, the appurtenances do not count in the calculation

In an apparently contradictory way, the Revenue Agency itself expressed itself less than 10 days ago in its response to the interrogation number 765 of 9 November 2021.

The confusion is accentuated by the fact that this answer modified the previous clarifications of the answer to question number 568, published last summer.

At the heart of the rectification there are own the appliances.

But let’s take a step back. In both practice documents it is taken into account the same concrete case: that of a building consisting of a residential unit stacked A / 3 and two appliances, a garage (C / 6) and a warehouse (C / 2).

The taxpayer intends to carry out works of seismic improvement and energy efficiency, to bring the property to a change in the intended use of the warehouse and to the creation of an additional category A / 3 residential real estate unit.

In the first document of practice, that of last summer, the instructions invited us to consider the maximum amounts multiplied by three.

The second document of practice, on the other hand, goes back to the previous clarification and underlines that:

“The aforementioned circular no. 24 / E of 2020 clarified that the deduction is due in relation to the interventions carried out, among other things, on single-family residential buildings and related appurtenances (both driving and towing) and whose spending limits for each intervention refer to the single property and its appurtenances considered as a unit, even if stacked separately. “

In other words, the appurtenances would be excluded from the calculation as they are considered a whole with the real estate unit for residential use.

In relation to the specific case, the new clarification is expressed as follows:

“With reference to the present case relating to a single-family residential building as the Applicant is co-owner of a building consisting of a stacked residential unit and two appliances, therefore, the spending limit available for anti-seismic interventions is equal to euro 96,000 considering the single residential unit together with the two appurtenant real estate units (in compliance, of course, with all the requirements and obligations provided for by the relevant legislation that are not the subject of this application). “

What leads the Inland Revenue to consider the appurtenances in the calculation of the limits of eligible expenses?

What factors justify the difference in the treatment between the answer to the question number 780 of November 16, 2021 and the number 765 of November 9, 2021 (which also intervenes on the answer 568 of the same year, modifying its interpretation)?

Super bonus 110 percent, new clarifications needed?

In general, it is good to remember that the responses to the appeal by the Revenue Agency have value only with reference to the case in question.

However the clarifications provide important information for all subjects involved in the processes related to the facilitation introduced by the Relaunch decree.

To clarify the matter they could be a new pronouncement is necessary by the Revenue Agency, able to unravel the skein.

Have clarity onapplication of the rules it is, in fact, one of the fundamental requisites to allow all those who intend to carry out the interventions facilitated with the superbonus 110 per cent, to do so with full knowledge of the facts.

The uncertainty about the calculation of the deduction ceiling can in fact lead many subjects to choose not to start work and in any case it puts in difficulty those who have already planned or started the interventions.

Doubts about the spending limit are, in fact, part of a already complex picture.

With the Budget Law 2022, which began its parliamentary process from the Senate, news is expected on the temporal extension of the concession.

The government bill confirms the extension for condominiums and public housing to 2023, while only as of 31 December 2022 for single-family houses and houses, in compliance with a new requirement relating to the ISEE of 25,000 euros.

The anti-fraud decree also provided for a strengthening of the controls of the Revenue Agency. The obligation to compliance visa also for the direct use of the superbonus, as a deduction.

There are, therefore, to complicate the situation many news coming soon on the maxi building allowance, which add to an already extremely complicated regulatory framework.