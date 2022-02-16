Superbonus 110 ceiling table pdf – idealista / news

Online the table of the new ceilings for super-bonus 110. IL decree approved by the Mite on February 14th (available in pdf) contains in fact the maximum expenditure for the interventions of the bonus 110 and other house bonuses (eco-bonus or restructuring bonus). Let’s see the last on superbonus 110 of the MITE decree building bonus prices which will soon be published in the Official Gazette

Superbonus 110, new ceilings

In the text signed by Minister Cingolani on the new ceilings for superbonus 110 there are no all-inclusive maximum costs, but specific maximum costs that can be facilitated. This takes into account the heterogeneity of possible interventions and they are excluding costs relating to VAT, professional charges and installation costs.

We remind you that with the anti-fraud decree and with the budget law 2022 the obligation to present the endorsement of conformity and certification of the appropriateness of expenses also for the other home bonuses, as well as for the superbonus 110.

For the purposes of certifying the adequacy of expenses, it is necessary to refer to:

price lists

at the maximum values ​​established with this decree of the minister of ecological transition

Maximum bonus ceiling 110

The decree of the Mite on the maximum values ​​identifies the maximum eligible for the purposes asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses for the bonus 110 and other home bonuses. Therefore the table on the maximum bonus of the superbonus 110 only applies to cases of credit transfer and invoice discount and only for interventions for which the application for the building permit is submitted later upon entry into force of the decree (30 days after publication in the Official Gazette)

Mite decree maximum values

The Mite decree contains the table on the new ceilings for the superbonus 110 and the house bonus. In particular l‘Annex A indicates the specific maximum costs, net of VAT; implementation of goods and professional services. While for the other interventions not envisaged in Annex A, reference should be made to compliance with the specific maximum costs identified from the regional and autonomous provinces price lists or the lists of the chambers of commerceindustry, crafts and agriculture competent in the area where the DEI building or price lists are located.

Download the new decree with the table of ceilings for the superbonus 110

decree-mild-prices-building-bonuses-signed-14-February-2022.pdf