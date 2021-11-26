Superbonus 110% changes again! Goodbye ISEE! Here is the extension!

As we had foreseen, the Superbonus 110% is still changing.

Well yes, until the official approval of the Budget Law for 2022 we still have no certainty.

Let’s retrace for a moment together what was the path relating to the extension of the Superbonus 110%.

First of all we want to reiterate that there was absolute certainty that this bonus would be renewed. In fact, the Superbonus 110% fits perfectly into the parameters established by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Consequently, its extension was a foregone conclusion.

But how did it happen and why can we say that this measure continues to change?

It all begins with the DPB, that is the Budget Planning Document. In this document there was no extension to the Superbonus 110% as regards the villas.

Obviously the chaos generated by this first indiscretion was enormous.

All this has resulted the Government to turn around and in the draft of the Budget Law for 2022 we see that the measure relating to the Superbonus for villas will be active until 31 December 2022.

Yet, it was not possible to rejoice immediately as a novelty was introduced: the ISEE will have to be presented starting from 1 July 2022.

For what reason? It’s very simple. They will be able to access the Superbonus 110% only those who have an ISEE of less than 25,000 euros.

However, according to the latest rumors of the Chamber’s Finance Committee, the Government is considering the possibility of eliminating this excessively limiting ISEE requirement.

What remains practically certain concerns the expiry dates of the measure and the progressive reduction of the deduction percentage provided for by the Superbonus.

In fact, as we know, to date, you can take advantage of a tax deduction of 110%, a deduction that in 2024 will drop to 70%, up to 60% in 2026.

Did you think it ended here?

Unfortunately you are wrong.

Indeed, another novelty around the 110% Super bonus is given by the approval of the Anti-Fraud Decree, that is the decree that establishes stricter rules regarding the construction sector, in order to avoid the “crafty”.

But what are the new changes made to the 110% Superbonus? Let’s go and discover them in this article, hoping to outline a clear and stable picture in the future as well.

Superbonus 110% and 2022 Budget Law: what do we know today?

As we will have understood, when we talk about Superbonus 110% we refer to a measure that is constantly changing.

In fact, we still do not have any certainty about its final form starting from 2022. The only certain thing is the extension of this measure as it is in line with the provisions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Let’s check what we know today as it is written in black and white in the draft of the next Budget Law for 2022.

Nothing very different in regards condominiums and cooperatives. In fact, they will be able to benefit from the 110% Superbonus as it is until 31 December 2023.

Subsequently, as we have also seen previously, the amount of the deduction will gradually decrease. In fact, in 2024 we will talk about a 70% tax deduction, up to 60% in 2026.

Yet this is not the most significant change.

In fact, the sector that was mainly attacked by these innovations relating to the 110% Superbonus introduced in the Budget Law 2022 concern the cottages (hence, single-family buildings).

From the beginning, different deadlines were set for this sector than for the others. Indeed, for single-family buildings, the deadline for taking advantage of the 110% Superbonus was set for 30 June 2022.

Well, as we have seen previously, when the Planning Budget Document was published, no extension was envisaged for the villas.

However, as we know, the Government then decided to retrace its steps and extend the possibility for the villas to access the Superbonus until 31 December 2022.

Yet, even though many were already celebrating victory, they had not considered a new important requirement: the ISEE.

In fact, it should be noted that in the draft of the Budget Law for 2022 starting from July 1st, the ISEE will be required to access the Superbonus 110% as regards the sector of single-family buildings.

To obtain access to the measure it will be necessary to have an Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator equal to or less than 25,000 euros.

Superbonus 110% and ISEE: the extension may still surprise us!

Well, we have understood that in the draft of the Budget Law for 2022 an ISEE cap is foreseen for single-family buildings to benefit from the 110% Superbonus.

However, what we can say is that there is still no certainty.

In fact, to have certain news we will have to wait until the official publication of the Budget Law for 2022.

Nevertheless, there are rumors coming from the Chamber that we must consider to understand if this ISEE cap could be canceled.

In fact, the Finance Committee of the Chamber is discussing the abolition of the ISEE requirement which obliges the owners of the houses to have a ISEE less than or equal to 25,000 euros.

In fact, this sector already has very short deadlines to access the measure. At least you could decide to leave it universal, without imposing any maximum income limit.

What we can say with certainty is that the last word has not yet been said.

In fact, the Superbonus 110% is far from over.

Obviously, as we already know, to have absolute certainty we must wait for the publication in the Official Gazette of the Budget Law relating to 2022.

However, it is good to consider that if you have a single-family building on which you want to make the interventions provided for by the Superbonus 110%, you must hurry as the deadline is expected in a very short time.

In fact, as we said, initially it was thought of a deadline of 30 June 2022. Subsequently, the Government’s decision was to extend this possibility until 31 December 2022.

However, when we talk about this type of work which, as we know, takes a long time, it is necessary to hurry up.

Superbonus 110% and the new requirements for 2022

The Superbonus 110% never ceases to change and amaze. Indeed, in addition to the innumerable doubts regarding the extension, there are new requirements that must be respected.

To understand this let’s ask ourselves a question: if the single-family buildings on the day of the expiry of the Superbonus 110% have not yet completed the works, what must they do to keep the concession active?

Obviously a super requested question as, as we have seen, these are jobs that take a very long time.

The answer is simple, but there is a necessary premise: in order to take advantage of this mechanism, it is necessary that the possibility of paying for the work remains in vogue before it is finished.

Well, if at the time of the expiry of access to the Superbonus 110% for single-family buildings, at least 30% of the works have been completed and it will be possible to complete them at a later time.

How do we understand the percentage of the work that has been done? With the SAL, that is a document that certifies the State of Work Progress.

Therefore, if the SAL certifies that at least 30% of the works have been completed, they can continue. Yet it is necessary to point out that such works must necessarily be completed. In fact, in the case of unfinished works, the benefit is forfeited completely.

Superbonus 110% and Anti-Fraud Decree: what has changed?

Another important novelty that affects the Superbonus 110% was introduced by the Anti-Fraud Decree, that is the Law Decree number 157 of 2021.

As we have seen in the introduction to this article, this decree has the task of to regulate the building market in a more rigid way in order to avoid the emergence of “crafty”.

If on the one hand we have this noble cause, we can affirm that, on the other hand, access to the Superbonus 110% becomes more difficult.

But why was it decided to intervene in this sense?

As we know, the Superbonus is a measure that does not have a maximum spending limit. Precisely for this reason the fear is that the famous “crafty” will arrive to illegally use the Superbonus 110% or the Facades Bonus 90%.

For this reason, controls have been intensified, especially as regards the methods of discounting the invoice and the assignment of credit with banks.

Superbonus 110%: discount on invoices and credit transfer, how do they work?

Many things change in the Superbonus, but many remain unchanged. This is the case with the discount on the invoice and the assignment of credit.

These options will remain, the news seems to be certain (although we must remember that for absolute security we must wait for the 2022 Budget Law).

Therefore, to benefit from this measure you can take advantage of the personal income tax deduction which will be paid in five years in five equal installments, of discount on invoice (i.e. the firm advances costs) or the assignment of credit to a bank or credit institution.

This possibility was given to the Superbonus 110% thanks to the Relaunch Decree as it was seen that previously this measure was not used enough.

This is because when we talk about the interventions allowed in the Superbonus we refer to something extremely expensive. As a result, getting all the money up front is often difficult for many families.

No longer just Superbonus 110%: welcome Superbonus 80%

Last but not least among the novelties that we must mention on Superbonus is the possibility of receiving one tax deduction of 80% also for tourist and accommodation facilities.

In fact, these buildings have never been eligible for the concession with the 110% tax deduction.

Well, things are changing and now tourist and accommodation facilities have the possibility of accessing an 80% tax credit until 2024.