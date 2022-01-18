Superbonus 110%, CILAS, SCIA and PdC: what building practice is needed?

11 changes have arrived in the last 20 months to the 110% superbonus discipline provided for by the Decree-Law 19 May 2020, n. 34 (Relaunch Decree), converted by law 17 July 2020, n. 77. Changes that have taken place to refine, fix, extend and simplify access to 110% tax deductions for energy requalification and seismic risk reduction interventions.

Superbonus 110%: amendments to the Simplification Decree-bis

One of the most important simplifications came from the Decree-Law of 14 August 2020, n. 104 (August Decree) converted with amendments by Law 13 October 2020, n. 126 which added to art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree, paragraph 13-ter then completely rewritten following the publication in the Official Gazette of the Decree-Law 31 May 2021, n. 77 (Simplification Decree-bis) converted with amendments by Law 29 July 2021, n. 108.

A very thorough simplification that has provided for a particular building regime for some 110% superbonus interventions and exceptions to the causes of forfeiture of tax benefits provided for by Presidential Decree 380 of 2001 (Consolidated Building Act).

Going into detail, art. 32, paragraph 1, letter c) of the Law Decree n. 77/2021 has completely replaced paragraph 13-ter of art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree with the following:

13-ter. The interventions referred to in this article, even if they concern the structural parts of the buildings or the elevations, with the exception of those involving the demolition and reconstruction of the buildings, constitute extraordinary maintenance and can be carried out by means of a certified commencement notice (CILA). The CILA certifies the details of the qualification which provided for the construction of the property subject to intervention or of the provision that allowed it to be legitimized or it is certified that the construction was completed on a date prior to 1 September 1967. The presentation of the CILA does not require the attestation of the legitimate status referred to in article 9-bis, paragraph 1-bis, of the decree of the President of the Republic June 6, 2001, n. 380. For the interventions referred to in this paragraph, the forfeiture of the tax benefit provided for by article 49 of the decree of the President of the Republic no. 380 of 2001 operates exclusively in the following cases:

a) failure to submit CILA;

b) interventions carried out in deviation from CILA;

c) absence of the attestation of the data referred to in the second period;

d) non-correspondence to the truth of the certifications pursuant to paragraph 14.

The following paragraphs 13-quater and 13-quienquies have also been added:

13-quater. Without prejudice to the provisions of paragraph 13 -ter, any assessment of the legitimacy of the property subject to intervention remains unaffected.

13-quinquies. In the case of works already classified as free construction activity pursuant to article 6 of the consolidated text of the legislative and regulatory provisions on construction, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic June 6, 2001, n. 380, of the decree of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of 2 March 2018, published in the Official Gazette no. 81 of 7 April 2018, or regional legislation, only the description of the intervention is required in CILA. In case of changes in progress, these are communicated at the end of the works and constitute an integration of the presented CILA. At the conclusion of the works, the certified notification of the commencement of activities referred to in article 24 of the consolidated text referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic 6 June 2001, n. 380.

Superbonus 110%: building and tax regimes

Let’s clarify one aspect immediately. Although the first period of paragraph 13-ter is not “taxing”, the last period of the same paragraph provides for “non-presentation of the CILA” among the causes of forfeiture of the superbonus. This means that for superbonus interventions that do not include demo reconstruction, the CILA is essentially a mandatory document in order not to lose the right to the tax benefit.

That said, this CILA-Superbonus (CILAS) must be the one contained in the Unified Conference Agreement 4 August 2021, n. 88 / CU. A very particular communication in which nothing must be indicated about the legitimate state of the property.

For all interventions subjected to CILAS, the causes of forfeiture of the tax benefits provided for in art. 49 of the Consolidated Building Act (the possible presence of building abuses does not block the 110% tax deductions). The 110% bonus may be lost in the following cases:

failure to submit CILA;

interventions carried out in deviation from CILA;

absence of proof of construction data of the property (building permit or other attestation);

non-correspondence to the truth of the attestations relating to compliance with the minimum requirements of energy requalification and seismic risk reduction interventions.

Other aspects to keep in mind when using CILAS:

the CILAS does not heal any pre-existing building abuses, the rule only allows to speed up the practices but upstream it would always be necessary to evaluate the state of legitimacy of the property in which the intervention is carried out;

free building works must be indicated within the CILAS;

any variations must be communicated at the end of the work, paying close attention to the substantial variations that require clearance or other opinions;

notwithstanding the provisions of art. 24 of the Consolidated Building Act, in the end there is no need to update the Certified Usability Report (SCA).

Superbonus 110%: mixed interventions

As regards, instead, the mixed interventions, which foresee a part financed by the superbonus and other parts financed by other bonuses or without any tax deduction, due caution must be exercised because two building practices will be presented in parallel:

a CILAS which concerns the part of the superbonus interventions in which only free building interventions can be inserted;

the CILA, the SCIA or the building permit, relative to the other works and according to the consistency of the intervention.

Superbonus 110%: demolition and reconstruction interventions

In the event of demolition and reconstruction, everything remains unchanged. However, it is necessary to pay close attention to the “definition” of the intervention which, in order to have access to the enhanced eco-bonus and seismabonus, must be configured as a “building renovation” pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 1, letter d) of the Consolidated Building Act.

In the case of building renovation interventions, in cases in which they also involve changes in the overall volume of the buildings or which, limited to the buildings included in the homogeneous areas A, involve changes in the intended use, as well as interventions that involve changes in the shape or overall volume of buildings or prospects of buildings subject to protection pursuant to the Code of Cultural Heritage and Landscape referred to in Legislative Decree 22 January 2004, n. 42, it will be necessary to present the building permit or the certified notification of the start of activities as an alternative to the building permit.

In the case of faithful reconstruction, only the certified report of the start of the activity can be presented.

Attention: the current version of the definition of building renovation provides that in the presence of any constraint referred to in the Code of Cultural Heritage, it cannot be demolished and rebuilt by changing shape, volume, grounds … In the case of a restricted area, the reconstruction must to be faithful in order not to escape from the definition of building renovation and, therefore, to lose access to the 110% superbonus.