Superbonus 110: compliance visa is not needed for the deduction

Given the new rules laid down by the Anti-Fraud Decree on the subject of tax deductions, Superbonus 110 included, additional obligations have been introduced to be respected.

In fact, the anti-fraud decree arises due to the discovery of the numerous fraudulent practices linked to building bonuses, worth over 4 billion, attributable to the use of alternative options, namely the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice.

The anti-fraud Decree has been repealed, however the measures it contained have been integrated into the 2022 Budget Law, and are therefore in force starting from 1 January 2022.

Among the new provisions we find the obligation of a compliance visa for all interventions for which building bonuses are benefited through alternative options. But there are some aspects that are still not clear to everyone.

Superbonus 110: visa compliance, when is it mandatory?

The issue was recently dealt with by the Revenue with a question posed to FiscoOggi by a taxpayer.

He is asking for confirmation of the fact that the Superbonus 110 practices benefiting from the direct deduction do not require a compliance visa.

The answer is clearly affirmative, in fact all the expenses related to building interventions that are included in the Tax Return are exempt from the compliance visa requirement.

The obligation to present the visa is valid only for those who benefit from the incentives through the transfer of credit or the discount on the invoice.

As we mentioned, the provision was introduced with the new Budget Law 2022, which established the visa requirement for:

All costs for interventions eligible for the Facades Bonus 2022, if used through alternative options; All expenses related to Home Bonuses, for which it is intended to benefit from the use through alternative options, with the exception of:

Free housing works; Works worth less than 10,000 euros.



Compliance visa: direct deductions are exempt

As regards the Superbonus 110%, the compliance visa was already mandatory for all expenses related to eligible interventions through sale or immediate discount.

However, it is not necessary to present a visa if you intend to benefit from tax deductions, including the 110% Superbonus, via direct deduction which, for the maxi-incentive has a duration of:

5 years, for expenses incurred from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021;

4 years, for expenses incurred in 2022.

