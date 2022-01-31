Super bonus 110 percent, credit assignment only partially for expenses incurred a horse of the year between 2021 and 2022 and relating to a single SAL issued in the current year.

For the advances paid in 2021 it will be possible to use the superbonus exclusively by using it in fiscal detraction with the tax return and, if necessary, opt for the credit assignment exclusively for unused installments subsequent to the first.

To clarify it is theRevenue Agencywith the response to question no. 56 published January 31, 2022.

Superbonus 110, credit transfer in half for expenses between 2021 and 2022

The case presented in interpello no. 56 is typical for taxpayers who have works underway within the 110 percent superbonus.

The instant, owner of a ‘single-family home with independent access, it is carrying out functional works to improve the energy performance of its property, admitted to the 110 percent super bonus.

In the course of 2021 it has paid advance payments for the planned works, and a further advance payment will be paid in 2022 together with the balance.

Due to delays in supplies, the Minimum SAL of 30 percent required in order to assign the accrued credit will however issued in 2022relating to both the advances paid in 2021 and those paid in 2022.

How to behave for the purposes of credit assignment for the expenses spanning two years?

The Revenue Agency blocks the door to the possibility of transferring, together with the credit accrued for the expenses incurred in 2022, also the portion relating to 2021 that it was not possible to transfer due to the failure to complete the work progress of 30 per centnecessary pursuant to paragraph 1-bis, article 121 of the Relaunch decree in relation to the works admitted to the superbonus.

Revenue Agency – response to question no. 56 of January 31, 2022 Superbonus – energy efficiency interventions on a single-family residential building of category F / 2 (collaborator) – credit transfer and expenses incurred in different years – Articles 119 and 121 of the law decree 19 May 2020, n. 34

Superbonus 110, tax return deduction for 2021 expenses

In the response to question no. 56 of January 31, 2022, the Revenue Agency highlights that:

“Based on the provisions of the aforementioned paragraph 1-bis of article 121 of the Relaunch decree, in the event that the issue of SAL is envisaged for the interventions admitted to the Superbonus, it is possible to exercise the option referred to in the same article 121 to the discount on the invoice or for the assignment of the credit corresponding to this deduction only if it refers to at least 30 percent of the total intervention, not taking into account the fact that this percentage refers to interventions carried out in different tax periods. “

The option for the credit assignment it can be exercised as long as the progress of the work refers to at least 30 percent of the overall intervention.

In application of the cash criterion, and considering that the SAL issued will report the amount accrued, the advances already paid and those to be paid, the taxpayer can transfer the accrued credit in relation to the deduction due for the amounts paid during 2022.

For the advances paid in 2021the recovery of the credit due can only take place through the use of superbonus in tax return 2022. Eventually, it will be possible to opt for the assignment of the credit for the subsequent unused deduction installments.