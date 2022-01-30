Superbonus 110% extended. What it is and who is entitled to it: here are the INSTRUCTIONS and all the DEADLINES

The Superbonus is a facility introduced by the Relaunch Decree which raises the deduction rate for expenses incurred to 110% for specific interventions in the field of energy efficiency, anti-seismic interventions, installation of photovoltaic systems or infrastructures for recharging electric vehicles in buildings.

The deduction was originally due for the expenses incurred from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021 but due to subsequent regulatory changes (law 30 December 2020, n.178 – budget law 2021 and, most recently, law decree 6 May 2021, n.59), the Superbonus applies to expenses incurred by:

* June 30, 2022 by natural persons, outside the exercise of a business, art or profession, for interventions on single-family buildings or on real estate units, functionally independent and which have one or more independent accesses from the outside, located inside buildings multi-family houses (see Article 119, paragraphs 1 and 4 of the Relaunch Decree)

Only in the event that at the expiry of the aforementioned term of 30 June 2022, works have been carried out for at least 60 percent of the total intervention, the Superbonus is also due for expenses incurred by December 31, 2022 (see Article 119, paragraph 8-bis of the Relaunch Decree)

* December 31, 2022 from condominiums (see Article 119, paragraph 8-bis of the Relaunch Decree)

from condominiums (see Article 119, paragraph 8-bis of the Relaunch Decree) * June 30, 2023 by the IACPs, however named, as well as by the entities having the same social purposes as the aforementioned institutes, established in the form of companies that meet the requirements of European legislation on “in house providing” for energy saving interventions. If at that date (30 June 2023) work has been carried out (aimed at energy saving or anti-seismic) for at least 60 percent of the total intervention, the deduction is also due for expenses incurred by December 31, 2023 (see Article 119, paragraphs 3-bis and 8-bis).

The new measures are added to the deductions envisaged for the restoration of the building heritage, including those for the reduction of seismic risk (so-called Sismabonus) and energy requalification of buildings (so-called Ecobonus).

Among the innovations introduced, there is the possibility, instead of the direct use of the deduction, to opt for an advance contribution in the form of discount applied by suppliers of the goods or services or, alternatively, for the credit assignment corresponding to the deduction due. In this case, a communication must be sent to exercise the option. The form to be completed and sent online is the one approved with the provision of 12 November 2021.

Who cares

The Superbonus applies to interventions carried out by:

* condominiums

* natural persons, outside the exercise of business activities, arts and professions, who own or hold the property object of the intervention

* natural persons, outside the exercise of business activities, arts and professions, owners (or co-owners with other natural persons) of buildings consisting of 2 to 4 distinctly stacked real estate units

* Autonomous public housing institutes (Iacp), however named, or other entities that meet the requirements of European legislation on "in house providing" on properties owned by them or managed on behalf of the municipalities, used for public housing.

* housing cooperatives with undivided ownership on real estate owned by them and assigned in enjoyment to their own members

* Onlus, voluntary associations and social promotion associations

Onlus, voluntary associations and social promotion associations * amateur sports associations and clubs, limited to works intended solely for buildings or parts of buildings used as changing rooms.

The IRES subjects are among the beneficiaries only in the case of participation in the expenses for driving interventions carried out on the common parts in condominium buildings.

The facilitated interventions

Main or leading interventions

The Superbonus is due in the event of:

* thermal insulation interventions on the casings

* replacement of the winter air conditioning systems on the common parts

* replacement of winter air conditioning systems on single-family buildings or on property units of functionally independent multi-family buildings

replacement of winter air conditioning systems on single-family buildings or on property units of functionally independent multi-family buildings * anti-seismic interventions: the deduction already provided for by the Sismabonus is raised to 110% for expenses incurred from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021.

Additional or towed interventions

In addition to the driving interventions listed above, the expenses for interventions performed together with at least one of the main interventions thermal insulation, replacement of winter air conditioning systems or reduction of seismic risk. It is about

* energy efficiency interventions

energy efficiency interventions * installation of photovoltaic solar systems

installation of photovoltaic solar systems * infrastructure for charging electric vehicles

infrastructure for charging electric vehicles * elimination of architectural barriers (16-bis, letter e) of the TUIR).

What advantages

There deduction is recognized to the extent of 110%, to be divided among those entitled in 5 annual fees of the same amount and for the expenses incurred in 2022 in 4 annual installments of the same amount, within the limits of the capacity of the annual tax deriving from the tax return.

As an alternative to the direct use of the deduction, it is possible opt for an upfront contribution in the form of Discount practiced from suppliers of goods or services (discount on invoice) or for the assignment credit corresponding to the deduction due.

There assignment can be ordered in favor:

* of the providers of the goods and services necessary for the implementation of the interventions

* from other subjects (natural persons, including self-employed or business activities, companies and entities)

* from credit institutions and financial intermediaries.

The subjects who receive the credit have, in turn, the faculty of assignment.

This possibility also applies to interventions

– recovery of the building stock (letters a), well) of article 16-bis of the TUIR)

– recovery or restoration of the façade of existing buildings (so-called bonus facades, Art. 1, paragraphs 219 and 220, of the law of 27 December 2019, n.160)

– for the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles (Article 16-ter of Law Decree No. 63 of 2013).

The provisions relating to the alternative options to the direct use of the Superbonus (so-called discount on the invoice or transfer of the credit corresponding to the Superbonus) – provided for by article 121 of the Relaunch Decree – have been modified by the 2021 budget law. alternatively, for the discount on the invoice or for the transfer of the credit corresponding to the Superbonus, the taxpayers who claim:

* in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, expenses for the interventions admitted to the Superbonus (see art.121, paragraphs 1 and 7-bis)

in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, expenses for the interventions admitted to the Superbonus (see art.121, paragraphs 1 and 7-bis) * in the years 2020 and 2021, expenses for the further interventions indicated in paragraph 2 of the same art. 121 (interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency or anti-seismic interventions, interventions for the recovery or restoration of the façade of existing buildings, installation of photovoltaic systems or columns for recharging electric vehicles (see Article 121, paragraph 1) .

To exercise the option, in addition to the formalities ordinarily required to obtain the deductions, the taxpayer must also acquire

* the compliance visa of the data relating to the documentation, issued by the intermediaries authorized to electronically transmit the declarations (chartered accountants, accountants, commercial experts and labor consultants) and by the CAF

the of the data relating to the documentation, issued by the intermediaries authorized to electronically transmit the declarations (chartered accountants, accountants, commercial experts and labor consultants) and by the CAF * technical certification relating to energy efficiency and seismic risk reduction interventions, that you certify compliance with the necessary technical requirements for the purposes of tax breaks and the appropriateness of expenses incurred in relation to subsidized interventions.

