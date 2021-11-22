Superbonus 110%, extension changes and new requirements (Sal)!

The long path that leads to the completion of the budget maneuver for next year continues and the upheavals concerning the renovation bonus.

If on the one hand it is finally outlined, after many second thoughts, what will be the fate of Super bonus 110% In the 2022 and in the years to come they also arrive important clarifications about what the application of these deadlines will be in relation to progress of the work (Sal).

Summarizing what will be explained in more detail below, it is established without the possibility of amendment that the Superbonus 110% will not have a long life for cottages which is granted an extension of six months until December 31, 2022, but that for the last six months it will be applicable only to properties that are owned by citizens with a roof ISEE maximum of 25,000 euros.

However, if at the time of that deadline the progress of the work (Sal) is at least 30%, it will still be possible to continue to use the facility, but only on condition that the works are completed.

Again, it is finally established whether the restructuring facilities can be used in 2022 with discount on invoice and credit transfer, a point that was still obscure until a few days ago.

Then comes the anti-fraud decree with consequences on the legislation of renovation bonus on the whole and, finally, there seems to be a change also in the sense of the cumulative relationship between mobile bonuses 2022 And Super bonus 110%, because the two incentives that already lived a complicated relationship could now have become incompatible altogether.

Without getting lost in chat, let’s see what are in more detail the news concerning the Superbonus 110% in light of the latest changes to the text of the Budget Law 2022.

The 2022 Budget Law sets the final deadlines of the Superbonus 110%

Let’s start with defining the new ones deadlines, now established and final.

Let’s start with the single-family buildings which have caused greater problems and for which it was ultimately decided to approve an extension, which however will only have a duration of six months and with many restrictions.

At the moment, excluding the extension, the Super bonus 110% it is valid for full-form villas, ie with a 110% deduction up to June 30, 2022.

There Budget Law 2022 establishes an extension for these properties of six months, ie the villas will be able to use the Superbonus 110% up to December 31, 2022, but only owners whose ISEE is not higher than 25,000 euros per year.

For the other types of properties, however, it is established that the Superbonus 110% is valid until December 31, 2023, as we know it. From 2024 there will be a progressive reduction of the deduction which will go down to 70% and then in 2025, which apparently will also be the last year of life of the measure, al 60%.

Superbonus 110% valid after the expiry, but only with Sal at 30%

We come to the news, rather the clarifications given regarding deadlines and use of the Superbonus 110%, especially for single-family buildings for which, as we have seen, the term is quite close.

There Finance Committee in the Chamber clarified in response to a question from the deputy PD Gian Mario Fragomeli that for 2022 as for the years to come it will be possible to complete the renovation works if, within the facilitated period, the progress (Sal) of the same is at least al 30%. But these works to take advantage of the deduction must necessarily be completed, if these are incomplete and not completed, the benefit lapses. While the possibility of paying for the works before they are carried out remains valid.

That is, the legislation of Super bonus 110% does not set a deadline for completing the work, i.e. there is no deadline within which it is necessary to completely complete the interventions. But it establishes, however, that they must in any case be completed in order to benefit from the concession and that moreover, when the concession period ends, they have been completed at least for the 30%.

Now, condominiums and cooperatives do not have too many problems because for them the Superbonus 110% ends at the end 2023, and then gradually reduce and not disappear. But let’s take the cottages who have access to the facility for a short time and with many restrictions, in this case it is advisable that by the expiry date the Sal both al 30%, but there is no deadline set for completing the work as long as it is done.

So if when the Super bonus 110% expires the works are not finished, there are still no problems and they can be completed with the due concessions.

Change the 110% Superbonus documentation with DL 157/202 (anti-fraud decree)

Another very useful that this time concerns the documentation useful for requesting and using the Super bonus 110%.

In fact, the anti-fraud decree (DL 157/2021) which has a significant impact on the regulation of the various restructuring bonuses.

This is because in order to find the crafty and avoid the illegal use of the concessions, the need to present the compliance visa is established both if you use the Superbonus 110% with personal income tax deduction in five years, either with a discount on the invoice or credit transfer. This change does not only apply to the 110% Superbonus, but also to the facades and other bonuses restructuring facilities.

After the extension, will the 110% Superbonus be valid with a discount on the invoice and credit transfer?

Another thing in doubt compared to 2022 was whether or not there would be the possibility of using the Superbonus 110% even with a discount on the invoice and credit assignment.

This is because when the legislation was drafted it provided for the mode of use with a personal income tax deduction and afterwards the other alternatives were introduced.

In any case, the final text of the bill establishes that for its duration, i.e. even after the extension, the Superbonus 110% can be used with personal income tax deduction, invoice discount and credit transfer.

If you want to have a more concrete idea of ​​how the Superbonus 110% works and a more concrete calculation of how much you save, based on a metric calculation, we recommend watching the YouTube video of Green Solutions:

Here comes the decree for the Superbonus 80%, for tourist accommodation facilities

Leaving the scope of the Budget Law 2022 he was born in anti-fraud decree, on the other hand, there is another great novelty, namely that a special decree sanctions the entry into force of the Super bonus 80% for tourist accommodation facilities.

It is about the possibility of obtaining a tax credit which covers the energy requalification works of these buildings as well as any expenses to build spas, swimming pools and improvements from the point of view of digitization.

This facility financed with the endowment of Recovery Fund it will be valid until the end of 2024.

Will mobile bonuses 2022 and Superbonus 110% be compatible?

We come to a last point that always concerns the object of our discussion and that is the Super bonus 110% namely its relationship with the mobile bonuses.

Until now, to access the furniture bonus it was necessary that the works carried out with the Superbonus were for the recovery of the building heritage, i.e. seismic adaptation.

The driving forces of the Superbonus 110% are in fact made up of two parts, the Ecobonus which covers energy redevelopments and the Sismabonus which covers the works in order to make the structure anti-seismic and as such are classified as interventions of recovery of the building stock.

Assuming that up to December 31, 2021 there are no variations for the mobile bonus which consists of a deduction of 50%, for a maximum amount equal to 8,000 euros, to purchase household appliances and furnishings, after that date the Budget Law established changes that have an effect on its compatibility with the 110% Superbonus and the facades bonus.

The mobile bonuses 2022 first of all, it will have a reduced amount, i.e. a maximum admissible expense of 5,000 euros and therefore a maximum deduction of 50% which cannot exceed 2,500 euros. Then in the Budget Law it is said that this facility will be accessible to those who carry out a recovery intervention on the building stock covered by the house bonus. In short, it seems to arise between home bonus and furniture bonus a relationship of dependence, which excludes the possibility of accessing the second with the works carried out through Superbonus 110% and facades bonus. But also on this last point clarifications are awaited.