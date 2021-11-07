Superbonus 110% extension for single-family homes and “villas”, but with an Isee limit of 25 thousand euros. Ratano: “Choice That Creates Huge Inequalities”

“The new Superbonus stakes risk stopping the timid recovery of the construction sector in our area”. Thus begins the president of the College of Surveyors of Lecce, Luigi Ratano, in the long message sent yesterday to the Apulian parliamentarians to solicit their intervention regarding the new criteria for accessing the 110% Superbonus for single-family housing units for which an ISEE limit of 25 thousand euros is envisaged. The measure, envisaged in the 2022 Budget Bill, was also contested at national level by the Network of Technical Professions.

“The College of Surveyors of Lecce considers the new rule contained in art. 8 of the 2022 Budget Bill, which would no longer allow single-family real estate units (including the so-called villas) to access the 110% Superbonus starting from 2022 except for owners with Isee that does not exceed 25,000 euros per year. From what is understood, moreover, only single-family units for which a sworn communication of commencement of works has been made on 31 September 2021 would continue to take advantage of 110% deductions. One wonders with what criterion the Government plans to exclude single-family homes from the extraordinary intervention with Superbonus 110%, that is a significant part of our building heritage, in many cases, old-fashioned but valuable as it is included in the historic centers of many villages today with a strong tourist attraction. The rehabilitation plan of the building stock must be seen as a whole that must proceed over time in a uniform way for all buildings and in all areas of the country. We believe that it does not make much sense to have excluded part of the potential users from this process in the medium term, in particular the owners of single-family properties, as important and strategic in an area such as Puglia and Salento, as condominium buildings. For this reason – he concludes – we ask for your intervention in order to keep the line of dialogue open and to urgently make adjustments to the rules of the next Budget Law to ensure that the Superbonus 110% can really, by 2025, fully deploy their effects “.

