Superbonus 110%: extension only condominiums, deadlines, ISEE limits, what do we know

As we have said several times in the last few days, several house bonuses should be significantly modified based on the proposals contained in the draft bill for the 2022 Budget Law, and among these there is also the Superbonus 110%.

Between the introduction of new ISEE limits for individuals and the extension to 2025 only for condominiums, numerous changes are expected regarding the functioning of the maxi-incentive which, as we already know, will remain in force under current conditions only temporarily. .

Below we will see what are the expected news for the Superbonus 110%, clarifying some doubts regarding the new deadlines.

Superbonus 110%: what are the prospects for the next few years?

The new 2022 Budget Law, the first for the Draghi Government, could introduce various conditions for the use of the Superbonus 110%.

As already anticipated by the first draft of the bill, the maxi-incentive should be extended without changes (or almost) until 2023, but only for some specific categories of beneficiaries. While the extension of the incentive until 2025 is foreseen only for condominiums, but with a significant lowering of the rate percentages.

Should the announced changes remain, the new deadlines based on the beneficiaries will be as follows.

Terms, deadlines, conditions for Individuals

Individuals will have time to bear the expenses related to the interventions eligible for the incentive until June 30, 2022 only, and this is the main term to refer to for individuals.

These will be able to take advantage of a further extension of 6 months (with final expiry on 31 December 2022), if:

The criteria we have seen above are valid for natural persons who operate on single real estate units and on single-family buildings. If these subjects do not comply with any of the requirements seen above, they will still be able to take advantage of the incentive until 30 June 2022.

Doubts for multi-family buildings

However, it is not yet clear which conditions will apply to natural persons operating on multi-family buildings since, theoretically, these subjects should follow the condominium rules for the application of the Superbonus 110%.

However, pending further clarifications, we believe that natural persons remain in any case conditional on compliance with the above criteria and the deadlines of 30 June or 31 December 2022.

Superbonus 110%: terms for condominiums, IACP and cooperatives

As for condominiums (including individuals who own a unit within the condominium), the Superbonus 110% should remain valid until December 31, 2025. However, the rates will tend to decrease as follows:

110%, for expenses incurred by 31 December 2023;

70%, for expenses incurred from 1st January to 31st December 2024;

65%, for expenses incurred from January 1st to December 31st 2025.

The IACP and similar entities in the field of “in house providing”, as well as the housing cooperatives with undivided ownership that can access the Superbonus 110%, can bear the costs for interventions related to the incentive by the deadline of 30 June 2023 .

In the event that, as of 30 June 2023, these beneficiaries have achieved at least 60% of the total interventions, then they will be able to obtain an extension of 6 months, until 31 December 2023.

