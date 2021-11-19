Superbonus 110% extension until 2023: what you need to know

There Budget Law 2022 contains the extension of the superbonus 110%, the tax relief that allows energy redevelopment and seismic risk reduction work to be carried out, up to 2023. The text of the maneuver, however, is not limited to simply extending the temporal duration of the incentive, but changes some parameters and establishes new ones limits. The starting point is the rate with which to take advantage of the deduction: the superbonus will remain at 110% until 31 December 2023, and then drop to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025. The extension therefore, if the text of the maneuver should it be approved as it is, it would be until 2025, but we cannot technically speak of a 110% superbonus. Knowing that you can count on this type of facilitation until 2025, albeit with a reduced rate, is a considerable advantage especially for condominiums, which need more time to organize both the work and the documents due to the type of intervention and bureaucracy to be faced. .

But what is there to know about the 110% superbonus until 2023? The watershed date is September 30, 2021. As Money.it explains, the beneficiaries of the facility for owners of single-family homes who have presented the CILAS (Certified Commencement Notice, the specific model for the 110% super bonus) will be able to deduct the expenses incurred up to 31 December 2022. The situation is the same also for the demolition and construction of buildings: the administrative formalities must have started by 30 September 2021.

For those who have not submitted the CILAS by 30 September 2021, a new requirement comes into play: they will be able to benefit from the 110% super bonus only if they have an ISEE not exceeding 25,000 euros. Finally, in addition to the deduction, there is still the possibility to take advantage of the 110% super bonus by transferring the credit or discount on the invoice. In this sense, the innovations introduced by decree n.157 / 2021, known as Anti-fraud, which has been in force since 12 November 2021 and has extended the obligation of compliance visa and asseveration of the fairness of prices to other building bonuses should be noted. . What changes for the superbonus? For 110%, the compliance visa was already mandatory for the assignment of credit and for the discount on the invoice; the Anti-fraud decree has extended the obligation also in case of use by means of a deduction in the tax return.

