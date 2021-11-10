Superbonus 110 fastest in Emilia Romagna. How to apply online

Bologna, 10 November 2021 – Faster practice and without having to go to the municipal offices: in Emilia-Romagna the superbonus of 110% for building interventions can now be requested online. The Region, with the support of Lepida, has in fact prepared a specific computer form to present all the documentation on the work to be done.

The ‘Cila Superbonus’ module is already available online on the regional platform ‘Unitary access’ (https://au.lepida.it) for all professionals in the sector who thus have the opportunity to electronically submit the application for all the municipalities of the region.

“It is a precious tool – explain the regional councilors for Territorial and Landscape Planning, Barbara Lori, and the Budget, Paolo Calvano – to increasingly shorten the distance between citizens and businesses, without letting our guard down on legality and respect for the rules. This new procedure, guided to be even more effective, is included in the Simplification Pact that the Emilia-Romagna Region has prepared and shared with the subscribers of the Pact for Labor and Climate. The will is to facilitate citizens, businesses and municipalities always with a view to protecting their rights and effectiveness “.

According to the Region, the electronic sending of the ‘Cila Superbonus’ will allow “accelerate the time required for the start-up of construction sites, especially in condominiums, as well as reducing the costs of building practices. A service that helps citizens and at the same time facilitates the work of the Municipalities, which in this period are overwhelmed by requests “.









Superbonus 110%: how to submit an application in Emilia Romagna

The procedure studied by the technicians of the Region is very simple: just connect to the portal for the telematic forwarding of the practices and after having chosen the Municipality to which the file is addressed, starting from the item ‘Residential construction’ it is possible to select the ‘Cila-Superbonus intervention. ‘and then follow the guided compilation steps offered by the IT platform.

The new service is available for all the Municipalities of the Region, with the exception of Bologna and Riccione, who already have their own integrated system for the management of practices.

Finally, we remind you that starting from November 16 the Sieder platform for the transmission of building practices will be closed and all the questions sent by professionals through the application will be imported into the unitary Acceso regional platform.