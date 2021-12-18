Superbonus 110 for functionally independent real estate units – idealista / news

You can benefit from the superbonus 110 percent for functionally independent real estate units? The Revenue Agency intervened on the matter by responding to the request presented by an owner of an apartment located in a residential tourist complex divided into separate buildings, which house up to eight apartments each, all with independent access. Here is what has been clarified.

With the answer n. 810, in order to understand if it is possible to benefit from the superbonus 110 per cent for functionally independent real estate units, the Revenue Agency has clarified precisely the definition of functionally independent real estate units. Let’s see what has been explained.

Let’s start with the apartment in question. In detail, it is a apartment located in a residential tourist complex divided into separate buildings, which house up to eight apartments each, all with independent access. As explained by the instant, it is a tourist complex that has a single sewage system, with purifier, condominium connections for electricity and water and has LPG accumulations shared between various housing units. The electric utilitiesmoreover, they are equipped with a “deductible meter” for each apartment and the costs are divided according to actual consumption. As for the water and gas utilities, the petitioner pointed out that if necessary he would have proceeded with the introduction of meters to adopt the same subdivision system. The petitioner then explained that the systems are owned by the individual homes, from within which to the point of installation of the meters and shared with the tourist complex for the routes that go from the upstream meters to the condominium connection. .

To the Revenue Agency, the petitioner then asked whether in order to benefit from the superbonus 110 percent the definition of “functionally independent” can also be applied to private meters, located directly upstream of the connection of individual homes and if the existence of “fixed electric thermo furniture or air-to-air heat pumps”

distributed in all environments subject to intervention fall within the definition of “winter air conditioning system”.

As usual, with its response, the Revenue Agency first of all recalled the provisions of thearticle 119 of the Relaunch decree and then underlined that, following subsequent amendments, “a real estate unit can be considered ‘functionally independent’ if it is equipped with at least three of the following exclusively owned installations or artefacts: water supply systems; gas systems; electrical energy systems; winter air conditioning system ‘”.

The Revenue Agency then explained that the functionally independent real estate units and with one or more independent accesses from the outside, located inside multi-family buildings, they must be identified by verifying “the contextual existence of the requirement of ‘functional independence’ and ‘independent access from the outside’, to nothing noticing, to for this purpose, whether the multi-family building of which these real estate units are part is constituted or not in condominium “.

In light of this, considering that in the case in question the systems (water, electricity and gas) are owned by the individual houses from inside them up to the point of installation of the meters and are instead owned shared with the tourist complex for the sections that go from the same meters to the condominium connection, the Revenue Agency believes that the housing unit in question cannot be considered “functionally independent”.

According to the provisions in force, in fact, “the condition that a real estate unit can be considered functionally independent if it is equipped with at least three plants of exclusive property implies that they are not served by a common user”. It follows, therefore, that the instant cannot benefit from the 110 per cent super bonus for the real estate unit located within the residential complex.