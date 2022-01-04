The new financial maneuver will make it easier credit assignment for construction work in addition to Superbonus 110 for the so-called “minor worksAnd for those of free building (join TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

These two particular types of works will not need either compliance visa and not even of the attestation of congruity or technical certification.

There budget law therefore it transposes and modifies the “control decree”, which had introduced the need for a compliance and sworn certification also for building bonuses other than superbonus 110 for which an immediate discount or transfer of the tax credit was requested.

In this article we will see what are all the innovations foreseen in the new financial maneuver and what is meant by free construction work.

Superbonus 110, free construction: nothing seen and fairness

The works of free building, i.e. those for which there is no need for specific authorizations (such as CILA, SCIA or permission to build), will not be subject to compliance and sworn certification for those who decide to take advantage of the transfer of the tax credit or the immediate discount on the corresponding.

For this type of intervention there are no spending limits.

All works attributable to the so-called facade bonus are excluded from this exemption, for which the usual authorizations will be required.

Here is the official, non-exhaustive list of all the works that fall within the concept of free construction and therefore they do not need double certification.

Superbonus 110, exemption for small works

There will be no need for certification or even a compliance visa for the works of modest entity, i.e. those that do not exceed the expense of 10,000 euros.

The visa exemption for the Superbonus 110 does not apply, as for free construction work, to those attributable to the facade bonus, which remains a story unto itself.

Deductible building bonuses, visa and certification

The second novelty concerns the possibility of deduct expenses, also for the building bonuses that are not attributable to Superbonus 110, incurred both for the issuance of the compliance visa and for those concerning certifications and sworn translations.