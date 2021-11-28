Superbonus 110%, from zero cost to the latest news: how to overcome all critical issues

A construction site engaged in a renovation (Photo Pretto)

In recent weeks there is much discussion on the state budget law and one of the hottest issues is the modification of the 110% Superbonus, because it brings into play various political sensitivities, affects relevant economic interests and closely affects thousands of families throughout Italy. very different social sites: in Emilia Romagna alone, from April to October, almost a thousand construction sites were opened, of which 250 between Bologna and the metropolitan area. To tell the truth, some important changes have already been introduced: from the anti-fraud measure to the introduction of Cilas with the Simplifications decree. But there is still a lot of confusion between citizens, businesses and professionals. Today, in particular, the unknown factor of the Isee roof feeds greater uncertainty. Let’s try to clarify with Leonardo Fornaciari, head of the Superbonus 100% commission of Ance Emilia (national association of building builders of Confindustria).





Fornaciari, we start from our region. Has the Superbonus succeeded in triggering a virtuous circle in Emilia-Romagna?

I would say yes, to the point that if you ask for the recruitment of manpower, but also of professionals through the specialized structures, there is great difficulty in finding people to hire. The virtuous circle triggered a panacea for our business and for the construction industry. And we hope that the possibility of redeveloping buildings will become structural.

Let’s move on to the anti-fraud chapter. From November 12, the retroactive anti-fraud measure on Superbonus and other ordinary bonuses came into force, primarily the Facciate Bonus, which did not provide for expenditure ceilings to be respected for interventions, leaving the possibility for companies to increase the amounts of their invoices. Now, however, the price list must be respected for all concessions. What produced this measure?

Leonardo Fornaciari The Superbonus is gaining ground in an important way also for this anti-fraud measure, which provides, in fact, heavy restrictions for the other ordinary bonuses, for which both the congruit of prices and the compliance visa are now required. With the Facade Bonus, unfortunately, some companies did not behave correctly and generated distortions that compromised the fluid mechanism that characterizes the Superbonus, for which it was already necessary to respect the regional or public works price lists. We are for transparency and respect for the rules, so we welcomed this measure, but from our point of view it should not have been retroactive because in this way the subjects who had already started the works are put in difficulty. Even those who had not communicated the assignment of the credit to the Revenue Agency, in fact, subjected to these changes.

With the conversion of the Simplifications decree into law, at the beginning of August the Cila Superbonus or Cilas (sworn communication of commencement of works) was introduced, ie a new qualification designed to simplify the bureaucratic procedures relating to the works covered by the 110. What has changed?

With regard to condominiums, in particular, compared to the past, when I present Cilas I must have a design idea that contains not only the driving interventions on the common parts but also the towing interventions on the private parts. In this way, should some interventions be added during construction, it is possible to make a minimum variation, while before it was necessary to start separate building procedures for the driving and towing interventions. And then another important change was also introduced.

Which?

Before it was necessary to verify the urban conformity, but now this passage has been bypassed, it is no longer necessary. Watch out for: Citizens need to know that building abuse has not been remedied. With the Simplifications decree, the legislator wanted to facilitate the insiders, otherwise the Superbonus mechanism would have been blocked (the Municipalities had been flooded with the numerous urban planning compliance practices, ed). In short, if I have an abuse in my home, it is not remedied with the Superbonus.

On the other hand, is the verification of urban compliance envisaged for those interventions that do not fall within the scope of the Superbonus but are connected to it?

Unfortunately not, on this we are trying to find a solution with the Regions and with the Anci (National Association of Italian Municipalities). To date, if I do an activity inside a building for which I need to do works that go outside the Superbonus, I have to check compliance. One thing that goes against the legislator’s intention to simplify. For example: if I have cold surfaces to bring into the building (for example stairwells or arcades) that are not included in the Superbonus interventions, but are continuous with respect to them, I have to activate an ordinary Cila. We would like that for this type of interventions there is a single qualification (ie Cilas), clearly keeping the accounting for interventions not included in the Superbonus separate. This point allows us to clarify another aspect.

Please.

The political slogan “all at no cost” is not true. There are interventions that inevitably, to qualify the intervention from an energetic, functional and aesthetic point of view, must be carried out together with the Superbonus, but often these works fall, rightly, within ordinary Bonuses. The minimum cost will always be there for the taxpayer, but it is not true that everything at no cost.

Returning to the Cilas chapter. Question: who had already submitted the Scia (certified notification of the start of activities) and now forced to make a variant during construction, what should they do? Do you need to present a new Cilas? Or is it necessary to submit a supplement to the Scia?

The rule is not retroactive. The qualifying title with which the process was started remains valid and it is necessary to proceed with that.

Chapter Isee (indicator of the equivalent economic situation). What does the legislation for real estate units provide today?

To date, the law provides that for owners with an ISEE higher than 25 thousand euros, the work must be completed by 30 June 2022. While for subjects with an ISE of less than 25 thousand euros, the work must be completed by 31 December 2022 with the achievement of 60% of the works as of June 30th. While the extension until 2023 has arrived for condominiums.

As you know, at the national level, the animated discussion on the ISEE roof. Instead of inventing an unlikely extension to 2023 of the Superbonus at 110% for single-family units and villas with Isee less than 25 thousand euros, it would no longer make sense to lower from 110% to 70-80% so that private individuals put something into it and can extend it to everyone ?, proposed the leader of the League Matteo Salvini. agree?

Let’s say that construction comes from a black period that lasted more than a decade and today the tax bonuses represent the only real reason why the supply chain is restarted and it is expected that the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) give continuity to this moment so favorable. We would like there to be equal treatment, without Isee limits. I believe that the hope that the Lega raises is correct not only for the professionals but also for the owners, because it gives the possibility of having a credit transfer and, above all, guarantees continuity to the tax bonuses, designed with a view to energy requalification.

Do you feel like giving advice to undecided citizens?

There are many skeptics who think that the tax bonus does not exist. true, not everything will be at no cost, but the assignment of credit exists and if things are done in compliance with the law a situation that must absolutely be grasped. After that, citizens must rely on competent professionals, administrators and companies, who have the ability to manage a complex and multifunctional activity.

What are the main criticisms that companies are encountering?

First of all, the increase in raw materials, also due to the scarce availability. The average increase in procurement of 30-40%. This is a huge problem, especially for private procurement. Because if on the one hand the legislator has provided for a relief for companies that have won public contracts, on the other hand there is no measure in favor of companies involved in private contracts. Then there is the great problem of the lack of equipment, in particular scaffolding, and of skilled labor.