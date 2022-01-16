Superbonus 110% guide: January 2022 edition

The Law of 30 December 2021, n. 234 (Budget Law 2022) has made several changes to the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) as regards the tax deductions of 110% (superbonus).

Superbonus 110% and single-family: via the ISEE cap and the CILAS as at 30 September 2021

Fortunately, after extensive parliamentary discussion, the final version of the 2022 Budget Law no longer has the constraints that had previously been inserted by the Government. In particular, the two restrictions relating to the extension for single-family buildings have been eliminated:

the ISEE income of 25,000 euros;

the CILAS presented by 30 September 2021.

Superbonus 110%: extensions

Following this rethinking, the new version of art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree always provides for the expiry of the super bonus on 30 June 2022 but with some important exceptions, summarized below: