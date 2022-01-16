Superbonus 110% guide: January 2022 edition

The Law of 30 December 2021, n. 234 (Budget Law 2022) has made several changes to the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) as regards the tax deductions of 110% (superbonus).
Superbonus 110% and single-family: via the ISEE cap and the CILAS as at 30 September 2021
Fortunately, after extensive parliamentary discussion, the final version of the 2022 Budget Law no longer has the constraints that had previously been inserted by the Government. In particular, the two restrictions relating to the extension for single-family buildings have been eliminated:
- the ISEE income of 25,000 euros;
- the CILAS presented by 30 September 2021.
Superbonus 110%: extensions
Following this rethinking, the new version of art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree always provides for the expiry of the super bonus on 30 June 2022 but with some important exceptions, summarized below:
|Beneficiary
|Regulatory ref
|
Rate
|
SAL 30%
|
SAL 60%
|
Final deadline
|Condominiums
Individuals who own or co-own multi-family buildings from 2 to 4 ui independently stacked
Onlus, ApS, AdV
|art. 119, paragraph 9, letters a) and d-bis) of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020
|
110%
|
12/31/2023
|
70%
|
12/31/2024
|
65%
|
12/31/2025
|Individuals
|art. 119, paragraph 9, letter b) of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020
|
110%
|
06/30/2022
|
12/31/2022
|IACP and undivided housing cooperatives
|art. 119, paragraph 9, letter c) and d) of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020
|
110%
|
06/30/2023
|
12/31/2023
To which is added another important change relating to the fact that all the driven interventions (regardless of the beneficiary who bears the costs) follow the time horizon of the leading interventions. Therefore, even natural persons who carry out towed interventions on their homes will be able to deduct the expenses incurred up to 31 December 2023 (deadline for condominiums).
Furthermore, in the municipalities of the territories affected by seismic events that occurred starting from 1 April 2009 where a state of emergency was declared, the superbonus can be used for expenses incurred by 31 December 2025.
Superbonus 110%: the 2022 guide
From 1 January 2022 the articles concerning the superbonus come out profoundly renewed. We have therefore prepared the guide to the superbonus 2022 which contains articles 119, 119-ter, 121 and 122-bis of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 coordinated up to the latest changes made by Law no. 234/2021 and a summary that regards beneficiaries, driving and driving interventions, spending limits and time horizon.
To download the Superbonus Guide CLICK HERE.