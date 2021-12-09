Superbonus 110 how it works practical example – idealista / news

We are in Civita Castellana, a town of 16 thousand inhabitants in the province of Viterbo: the condominium in via Rio Purgatorio 9 is one of the 5654 cases in Lazio of interventions with 110% superbonus, a practical example of how it works really the superbonus 110. The architect Alfredo Passeri, university professor of appraisal at the University of Roma Tre and project manager, he explained to idealista / news how the works took place and what are the possible “caudine forks” of the superbonus 110.

Seven months. A renovation with the superbonus 110% it can be happily concluded relatively quickly despite the roller coaster of bureaucracy and technical complexities. We are in Civita Castellana, a town of 16 thousand inhabitants in the province of Viterbo: the condominium in via Rio Purgatorio 9 is one of the 5654 cases in Lazio of interventions with a 110% super bonus. An important job because it is the first building among twenty that make up the entire project, with a budget of 800 thousand euros (compared to an average investment which in Lazio, according to ENEA data, stands at 642 thousand euros).

Superbonus 110, the improvement of energy classes

Work starts in March 2021, delivery in October: an improvement of five energy classes (from E to A2), the installation of photovoltaic systems (a roof covering 12,80 square meters was installed on the roof capable of producing 6 kilowatt hours), the construction of the thermal coat (with an extruded expanded polystyrene roof and expanded polystyrene elevation), replacement of the fixtures and unification of cooling and heating systems. In addition, change of doors and blackout curtains Another life for this stable of cooperative building dating back to the 70s, in short.

Before the works of the superbonus 110





Alfredo Passeri

Condominium assembly for the start of the superbonus works

Over two hundred days of work, not without difficulty. Normally for the superbonus the penalties start in the swamps of condominium assemblies, where any attempt to change risks drowning or starvation. In this case, on the other hand, having obtained the consent of the condominiums (nine, in this case), the real difficulty was to move between the regulations, which the architect Alfredo Passeri, university professor of appraisal at the University of Roma Tre and project manager, defines have been “hell”.

Constantly evolving legislation

During the works in fact, the regulatory continent was constantly evolving and this also led to variations on the project: “We were the experimenters of everything that was coming out at the regulatory level – continues Passeri – in the first conjunction of the decree there was a frightening series of uncertainties, so we found ourselves at to be the first to face this wall. The company, Imotec, has been very careful in the study and application of the rules “. The caudine forks are usually at least three in these cases: compliance verification, the special fund and abuses. Each of these can generate infinite distinctions and difficulties “but – concludes the architect Passeri – it is also true that this system allows you to consider the envelope in its entirety, and this is very important”.

Overall, according to Enea data, there were 712 condominium certifications in Lazio, of which 248 were carried out. On the other hand, there are 2703 of single-family buildings and 2239 those of independent single-family buildings, according to the latest data updated to 31 October 2021.

Each building has its own history, each structure has its own particularities and problems. In the work of via Purgatorio 9 in Civita Castellana, for example, the technicians had to deal with infill made of tuff, instead of with traditional perforated bricks: this area of ​​the Viterbo area is rich in effusive magmatic rock which, in past years, was also used for construction.

During the works of the superbonus 110





Alfredo Passeri

Renovation without demolition

Ten years, twenty, thirty: how long will the benefit of the new materials used for the renovation last? “Impossible to say today – explains architect Passeri – it will certainly last a long time, given the materials used. But what in my opinion catches the eye with respect to the experience of the Anglo-Saxon countries is a cultural difference. breaking down and rebuilding with the most up-to-date technologies and materials, we instead try to preserve, renovating “.

“The tax deductions are working, just look at the data“explains Alessandro Panci, president of the Order of Architects of Rome and its province.” Despite this – continues Panci – until the next Budget Law we will not know how the Superbonus will be extended. The risk is that the expected results could be nullified by the impossibility of completing the works or starting new construction sites, triggering appeals and disputes between clients, companies and professionals. “According to Panci, moreover,” it is necessary to work on a framework that is the as homogeneous as possible, thus avoiding generating further confusion or unequal treatment with respect to those who will benefit from the Superbonus “.