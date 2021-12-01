Superbonus 110%, ISEE cap abolished and longer extension!

THE Renovation bonus they seem to have no peace, despite the final approval of the 2022 Budget Law.

The latest version of the draft text of the Maneuver, now under the magnifying glass of the Senate, has extended the extension of Superbonus 110%, but in a way not very advantageous.

The condominiums and the cooperatives in fact, they will be able to take advantage of the Superbonus 110% until 31 December 2023, while the villas see the extension shortened at the end of 2022, but only in compliance with a specific requirement: i building owners must not exceed the ISEE ceiling of 25,000 euros per year.

On this point they arrive interesting indiscretions from the Finance Committee of the Chamber about a can andamendment to the document of the Budget Law 2022 which could lead toabolition of the ISEE limit established for single-family buildings.

On the other hand, there seems to be no change to the cut of the deduction Super bonus 110% that until 2023 will offer a 110% discount on the costs incurred for the construction of the works, and then go down to 70% from 2024, and al 60% in 2025.

Other important news arrive with the anti-fraud decree (DL n.157) in force from 12 November 2021 which dictates new rules for access to Home Bonuses and Superbonus 110% approximately compliance visa.

Finally, after a long wait, the answer comes to a parliamentary question that sets the requirements to keep the 110% Superbonus deduction unchanged beyond the established deadline, if renovations are not yet completedas long as it is state of progress of the works (Sal) is not less than 30%,

But let’s see what news we must expect from the most important benefit belonging to the home renovation bonus package, namely the Superbonus 110%.

Superbonus 110% admitted to the extension, but what changes with the 2022 Budget Law?

Let’s analyze the news already confirmed, ie those relating to cSuperbonus expiry calendar 110% established by the text of the 2022 maneuver.

Until December 31, 2023, i condominiums and cooperatives will be able to take advantage of the 110% “full” Superbonus, that is, in the maximum deduction foreseen, before cut to the same operational since 2024, when the percentage will drop to 70%, and then go down even further to the 60% in 2025.

The major criticality, however, is recognized for the cottages (single-family buildings) initially excluded from the 110% extension of the Superbonus contained in the first draft text of the 2022 Budget Law.

That was enough to ignite the controversy. After several adjustments to the text of the 2022 maneuver, the government has decided to extend access to the 110% Superbonus to villas until 31 December 2022, but only if they are respected specific requirements.

These will be able to use the Superbonus 110% from July until the end of 2022 only six of the owners have an income ISEE not exceeding 25,000 euros.

Superbonus 110% still in the pits, extension and ISEE ceiling uncertain

The latest statements released by the Honorable Giovanni Currò, exponent of the Five Star Movement and member of the Finance Commission in the Chamber, bode well.

Before the 2022 Budget Law reaches its final stages, it will come proposed abolition of the ISEE ceiling of 25,000 euros for the access of owners of the villas at the Superbonus 110% until the end of December 2022.

In short, the game on the extension of the Superbonus 110% is all to be played and the first rumors should leak out soon.

However, if the proposal for the abolition of the ISEE ceiling for the villas were accepted, the expiration of the Superbonus 110% for these buildings in all likelihood it will develop over several times.

Superbonus 110%: what requirements for the progress of work (Sal)

Putting aside the question of the extension of the Superbonus 110% for villas, we shift our attention to what requirements are necessary so that the maximum deduction granted by the Superbonus 110% can be exploited by family buildings whose renovation work are not finished on the due date.

Let’s start by saying that the legislation allows pay for jobs in advance and finish them later. A parliamentary question then thinks about clarifying when they can complete the work after the deadline for the Superbonus 110%.

Specifically, they can carry out the renovations if the works have been completed for at least 30%, that is, if their progress (Sal) is not less than this percentage.

In other words, if the Sal is at least 30% there is no deadline for the completion of the work, provided they are brought to a conclusion. Otherwise, the benefit is forfeited.

Superbonus 110%: what changes with the anti-fraud decree compliance visa?

Another novelty that affects both the home renovation bonuses and the 110% Superbonus comes through the Anti-fraud decree (DL 157/2021) entered into force on November 9th.

In reality, it is a measure that somewhat complicates the legislation on contributions as it will be necessary present the compliance visa also for the Superbonus 110% as much if in the mode of discount on invoice and credit transfer, as much as in the personal income tax deduction which, we take this opportunity to underline it, for the Superbonus 110% it is spread over five years.

This change, however, was more than necessary. It serves, in fact, a track down the crafty ones who make improper use of the restructuring bonuses granted by the State, Superbonus 110% and Facades Bonus primarily considering the absence of a limit to the expenses covered.

Superbonus 110%, discount on invoices and credit transfer also in 2022

Fortunately, on this long list of news there is at least ugood news: the possibility yes continue to use the Superbonus 110% in the IRPEF deduction method, discount on invoice and credit transfer.

In fact, the chance offered by the personal income tax deduction from obtain reimbursement of expenses paid in advance for carrying out the work as a “discount” on personal income tax to be paid to the State, as well as that of the offer from the discount on the invoice and from the transfer of the credit for advance costs by the company executing the works.

It deals with a possibility recently extended to the Superbonus 110%, since the house bonus was not used much before the introduction of the Relaunch Decree.

From Superbonus 110% to Superbonus 80%: who is entitled to the new home bonus?

Let’s finish the analysis on the latest updates regarding the Superbonus 110% with a recent novelty addressed exclusively to accommodation facilities.

These, always excluded from the Superbonus 110%, will be able to take advantage of a new renewed Superbonus in the deduction percentage.

Specifically, they will be able to access an 80% Superbonus created just for the occasion with i funds of the Recovery Fund.

To be more clear, such buildings (hotels, hotels and so on) are entitled to a tax credit which allows access to a state funding of 80% of the expenses incurred for all renovations aimed at making improvements to the structure in terms of energy requalification.

Therefore, these buildings will be able to take advantage of the Superbonus 80% for the construction of spas, swimming pools, works of removal of architectural barriers and so on.

This possibility, introduced by decree, will remain active at least until 2024.