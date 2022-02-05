Superbonus 110%: new clarification from the Government! The last

The Superbonus 110%, as well as many other building bonuses in deduction, was the protagonist of a real push and pull towards the end of 2021. In 2022 there are therefore several innovations, starting with the extension for single-family houses which however requires compliance some deadlines. Here are all the latest, including clarifications from the Revenue Agency.

Building bonuses have been at the center of public and political debate for weeks leading up to the end of 2021. What appeared to be fact at the end of September 2021 has had time to change virtually two or three times by the end of the year. Steps forward and steps back, let’s try to understand how it went.

The king of the discussion was, as always, the Superbonus. The reason is simple and easy to understand, it is the most generous building bonus ever, therefore also the one that has had the most spotlight. However, it is not the only one, on the contrary, to have undergone changes and innovations.

Also the furniture and household appliances bonus has seen the possibility of extension change numerous times and also the conditions of this extension, as well as the facade bonus, the protagonist of an almost unexpected extension. In fact, according to various sources, it should have been canceled, but this was not the case.

So let’s see all the news starting from Superbonus 110% and the clarification provided by the Revenue Agency, thus providing a complete picture of the current situation of building bonuses for the whole of 2022.

Superbonus 110%: what it is and how it works

The Superbonus 110% is nothing more than the building bonus in deduction of personal income tax that allows you to renovate the house at virtually no cost, as the state returns the entire amount spent in the form of a personal income tax deduction.

A generous and accessible bonus, as it does not require compliance with particular subjective and economic requirements. In fact, it is sufficient to have Italian citizenship and to respect the procedure to obtain this bonus, even if in fact it is unfortunately not that simple.

In fact, bureaucratic complexities have always been the weak point of this measure, which has changed several times since it was approved and made even more efficient in terms of possible fraud. In this sense, a lot has been done in 2021 through CILAS.

The renovation of the house must however comply with the requirements also in terms of energy, as the ultimate goal is to making the homes of Italians more modern, but also energetically more sustainable. This translates into at least two less energy categories than before the intervention.

In any case, this measure has had an important success, as it is easy to imagine, and this has made it even more protagonist in the public debate and in political choices.

Superbonus 110%: extension or no extension?

The main node concerning the Superbonus 110% was and is relative to the extension in 2022. In fact, initially the bonus seemed destined for an extension, almost taken for granted, but month after month the situation has changed, up to a possible cancellation of the measure.

Cancellation that did not arrive, but that seemed likely at a certain stage. The government’s turnaround wanted to favor gradualness, thus leading to a drop in conditions in view of a return to normality of this extraordinary bonus.

In fact, it is clear that the bonus under these conditions cannot last forever and that, in the next few years, it will inevitably have to be reduced. The main reason is economic, but also from the point of view of the construction sector’s supply and demand mechanisms, this bonus could cause more harm than good in the long run.

In the end, the extension arrived for everyone, even for single-family houses (which initially had to be excluded), without even having to comply with the requirements in terms of the ISEE declaration.

Good news, yes, for many beneficiaries or potential beneficiaries. In the next paragraph however, we will see the latest clarification from the Revenue Agency, as there are still some aspects to consider and it is certainly good to be updated in order not to encounter unpleasant surprises.

Superbonus 110%: clarification of the AdE

When the deadlines set by the Government and the Revenue Agency approach, the interest of the beneficiaries increases and therefore the first doubts and uncertainties also arrive. The Revenue Agency has expressed itself on this front to clarify the situation.

Basically, single-family houses can take advantage of the 110% Superbonus for the whole of 2022, but only on condition that by 30 June they have completed at least 30% of the work, certified through a document called SAL (Work Progress Status).

AdE has made it clear that 30% is not calculated on what is included in the Superbonus, but on all the works that take place relating to the restructuring. In case there are therefore expenses that are not covered by the Superbonus (which are generally relatively few), the calculation of 30% is easier.

In fact, we repeat that this percentage is calculated on all jobs and not only on those covered by Superbonus 110%. A small advantage that can make the difference for many beneficiaries.

Superbonus 110%: the other news

As for the Superbonus, the other news are certainly more positive, because in fact the aid is confirmed for the whole of 2022 under the same conditions as in 2021, means condominiums and IACP.

This type of housing, in fact, has on average more need of the interventions that the Superbonus covers, while single-family houses are generally more recent and therefore require fewer interventions and modernizations.

A criterion that is honestly difficult to define as unreasonable, given that it is also clear that the probability that families residing in an independent home are in a state of economic need is significantly lower than those who, for example, live in a condominium or IACP.

In any case, there are also to keep in mind all the rules relating to the eventuality of a discount on the invoice and credit transfer, which we do not dwell on here as they are not related to the main theme of the article, but it is still a very important aspect.

Superbonus 110%: he is not the only one to change!

As previously mentioned, the Superbonus is not the only one that has undergone changes in 2022, quite the contrary. The facades bonus and the furniture and appliances bonus have also changed, to mention only the two most important and generous ones.

The facades bonus has remained essentially the same from an operational point of view, but has changed the deduction percentage: from 90% in 2021 to 60% in 2022. An important decrease, which brings the residual expenditure to be incurred from only 10% to as much as 40%. If put in these terms, it is clear that the situation changes a lot.

The furniture and household appliances bonus, on the other hand, experienced a phase in which it seemed that the deduction would have to drop from a maximum of 16,000 to just 5,000. Then, however, the change of scene of the Government.

The furniture and appliances bonus will allow for the whole of 2022 obtain up to a maximum of 10,000 euros, which with a deduction of 50% means a deduction of 5,000 euros spread over ten years.