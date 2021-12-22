Superbonus 110% off limits if the facilities are shared

Revenue Agency: the only partial ownership of the water, electricity and gas supply systems of a housing unit located in a residential complex holds back the facilitation, even if with independent access.

No Superbonus if the house, which is the subject of the subsidized interventions, does not have full ownership of the utilities e it is not, so, “functionally independent“.

The Revenue Agency recalls this in the recent answer 810 of 15 December 2021, in response to the question concerning an apartment located in a residential tourist complex, divided into separate buildings, which house up to eight apartments each, all with independent access.

In particular, the instant, despite the water, electricity and gas systems being owned by the house only up to the meter and shared with the tourist complex, for the route that goes from the upstream meter to the condominium connection. , he believed – mistakenly – to be able to use the Superbonus anyway. Let’s see why.

How many plants of exclusive ownership for the Superbonus?

The latest version of the reference standard – reminds the Tax Authority – sets the condition that a real estate unit can be considered functionally independent only if equipped with at least three plants of exclusive property.

The new paragraph 1-bis of article 119 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, revised by the 2021 Finance Act, in particular states that “a real estate unit can be considered “functionally independent” if it is equipped with at least three of the following exclusively owned installations or artefacts: water supply systems; gas installations; electrical energy systems; winter air conditioning system“.

Autonomous access and functional unit: pay attention to the differences!

The AdE also highlights that:

the Superbonus is also ok on the interventions, both driving and towed, carried out “on functionally independent residential real estate units and with one or more independent accesses from the outside located inside multi-family buildings and related appurtenances“,

the notion of “functionally independent” is well specified in paragraph 1-bis of article 119.

the “functionally independent real estate units with one or more independent accesses from the outside, located inside multi-family buildings“Must be identified by verifying the simultaneous existence of the requirement of”functional independence“And”independent access from the outside“, to nothing noting, for this purpose, that the multi-family building of which these real estate units are part is constituted or not in condominium.

Ultimately, given that the utilities they are only partially owned, the housing unit in question cannot be considered “functionally independent”. Ergo: no Superbonus.