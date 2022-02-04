Superbonus 110%, Poste and Cdp block the discount on invoices

The hypothesized scams are four billion euros. Two billion euros that have already taken the path of tax havens or have been converted into cryptocurrencies. It is the government that continues to tighten the rules to avoid new fraud by preventing, starting from next Monday, the multiple handovers of the tax credits accrued with the Superbonus and with all the other building incentives. The market is jamming. Yesterday on the site of Post office a notice appeared in which the public company announces the suspension of its platform for the discounting of tax credits deriving from bonus. To date, Poste has been one of the main drivers of the discount market, with transactions worth over 4 billion until September last year. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti would also have “frozen” all transactions involving the purchase of tax credits deriving from bonuses. In its belly to date, it has a share of between 350 and 400 million on a total market of 21 billion. A suspension, sources of the company know, pending a decision for the eventual definitive block.

In recent weeks there have been investigations by the judiciary and the seizures of the Guardia di Finanza on fraud related to the discount of Superbonus. The prosecutor of Rome, at the end of last year, uncovered a system through which, with the attestation of false works, 1.250 billion were stolen from the tax authorities. In Naples, the prosecutor has brought to light another 110 million euro fraud. A few days ago the Rimini public prosecutor lifted the veil on a maxi-investigation that made it possible to discover another 440 million euros stolen from the tax authorities through fictitious tax credits also accrued on the seismabonus. The Guardia di Finanza of Perugia has seized another 103 million once again deriving from fraudulent operations on the facade bonus, on the recovery of the building stock and on the rental bonus.

THE MECHANISM

The “bonus economy”, as it had been defined, proved to be particularly permeable to scams against the state. And the ban on multiple credit assignments, the mechanism underlying fraud, has actually slowed down, almost to the point of blocking it, the “discount” market. Credit institutions, such as Cassa and Poste, in the light of the first judicial measures, however, do not appear to be protected as “third parties in good faith”, as required by the law. And this is certainly one of the main reasons behind the decisions taken for the blockade. The law on the assignment of tax credits, in fact, gives an indemnity to those who have purchased them. In short, in the event of a scam, the only answer is those who created the fictitious credits and then sold them. But the prosecutor of Perugia, led by Raffale Cantone, did not interpret the legislation in this way, so that it also requested and obtained the seizure of credits on the platform of the Revenue Agency, considering them “the body of the crime”.

IN PARLIAMENT

Meanwhile, the government is considering “making the obtaining of the benefits associated with the building bonuses, the Superbonus 110%, subject to the application of the national collective agreements for the sector, stipulated by the most representative trade union organizations”. This was explained by the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando, speaking of the need, in the face of data on security violations, to proceed with an “urgent and urgent regulatory intervention”. The Senate Studies Service also spoke yesterday on the anti-fraud squeeze contained in the Sostegni Decree. The squeeze, according to the technicians, “could constitute an effective measure to combat fraud. However “, they explain,” the restriction introduced also appears likely to significantly reduce, due to its scope compared to the previous regulations, the concrete possibilities of accessing the financing of subsidized interventions, through the instrument of credit transfers; which could give rise to repercussions on the extent of future investments in the sector “.