SuperBonus 110%: prices are decided by a private individual. And the state does not control | Milena Gabanelli

If you see «Typography of Civil Engineering» written on a price list, what do you think? May the Civil Engineers, an organ of the state, have set those prices! The issue concerns the 110% SuperBonus: last December alone the State authorized 110 million euros per day of tax credit to Italians to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. Almost 16.2 billion has been spent since 1 July 2020, and investments are planned for at least another 14 until June 2023, when the transaction is expected to expire. On average, each condominium that carried out the work has invested 540 thousand euros, each individual house over 110 thousand. An unmissable incentive to renovate the old national real estate park and make it more ecological. It is a breath of fresh air for manufacturers, companies and designers.
The hand that changes the decree
With incentives, fraud is always lurking: “Some citizens have reported to us that they have signed the papers without any work being started, others of works carried out by companies that are not in the construction sector but in the slaughtering sector” said Ernesto Maria Ruffini, director of the Revenue Agency, quantifying the scams in at least one billion euros. To reduce them, the Agency has intensified controls, while the State has made the bonus request procedure more complex. To collect, the company carrying out the work must demonstrate to Enea that it has used materials that guarantee energy savings, and to the Inland Revenue that it has applied reasonable prices.
A private person called Civil Engineers
The Civil Engineers no longer existed since 1972, the year in which this structure of the Kingdom – created by Vittorio Emanuele I at the beginning of the nineteenth century to monitor public works – dissolved. Dei, which has never had anything to do with the Genius, is a private company with eleven employees and based in Rome. Seventy years ago its founder, Mr. Bartoli, had the idea – he was so brilliant – to put the name and trademark of the Civil Engineers in the company name to better sell his price lists and building manuals. In fact, many are misunderstood, from officials of the Ministry, to those of the Revenue Agency and Enea. In March 2021, in full bonus operation, Dei was acquired by Quine, of the group Lswr, a colossus of technical publishing led by Giorgio Albonetti. Lswr handles many drug price lists, publishes legal journals, those of trade fairs, the magazine of the national council of engineers, the body that certifies the costs of the superbonus, the magazine of the thermotechnical association (AICAR) who design the systems and certify the costs for the purpose of the bonus. The Dei price lists are very detailed. As prices vary throughout Italy, and 80,000 items need to be defined and monitored, one imagines that a hundred experts will work on them. Wrong: there are only 6, and some consultants.
The reference price list
The price lists in their electronic version allow the automatic compilation of estimates. Of course, convenience has a price: up to 3,200 euros for an annual subscription.
On the table of every engineer, architect or surveyor, that of Dei (which declares 10,000 customers and doubled turnover in the last year) is a monopoly over which the state exercises no control.
The publisher Albonetti does his job, and he does it well: «Come and check, they will find that the prices are as low as possible. We do not give in to the pressure of companies that would like to continue to raise and complain about the rises in raw materials. We are totally independent and therefore reliable ». There is actually some potential conflict of interest: the Dei price lists host paid advertisements for builders, and publish the magazine of the Order of Engineers, which in its editorials swear by it treats “its irreplaceable as a reference for the work”.
How a price is determined
According to Luca Bertoni, president of the Lodi College of Engineers, the Dei price lists do not expose disproportionate prices for the individual items, but it is their structure that allows you to raise prices when drawing up a quote. An example: «In climatic zone“ E ”a window or door can cost 650/750 euros per meter. I have seen specifications based on the Dei price list that also calculated 2,500 euros per meter. How to get there? By applying to the letter of the individual super-detailed items, entering the installation hours separately and so on ». The Dei price list is authorized by the state, and the state cannot contest the final price that it is going to reimburse. The law originally assumed a different procedure to limit costs: establish a maximum price (for example 1,000 euros per meter for windows and doors) and leave any excess expenditure to be paid by the taxpayer. Do you want to insulate your house with 120 square meters of thermal insulation? I will refund you a maximum of tot euro per square meter, based on the measures certified by the designer. Nobody would need to inflate prices in this way. However, the ceilings have not been put into practice.
Professionals thank you
Costs differ from region to region, from province to province. If in Lombardy the price lists of the Chambers of Commerce are (as well as free) also impeccable, in the Center-South the story changes. Francesco Triolo, former president of the Messina Order of Engineers, explains: «I would like to refer to the price list of the Sicily Region, but it contains very few items, while the Dei one includes every possible variant and when you adopt it you know that the State will have nothing to object to. In a healthy market, the discount is always applied to the price lists: but if the Revenue Agency reimburses prices that are higher than the average, no one has an interest in asking for it “. The professionals – who collect higher planning fees with the superbonus – thank you: “The mechanisms for repaying the money we advance are slow, earning more is a way to make up for it”.
Give yourself two billion
Nobody is interested in upgrading the local public technical offices which also would have the competence and resources to act as guarantors. Some professionals calculate at least 10% of the excess spending by the state due to an uncontrolled calculation mechanism. Of the 16 billion already spent, two would have already been saved. Two months ago the Minister of Ecological Transition reported the accounts to the government: «We are paying the double the European values because there is no bargaining on prices ». To reduce costs, the new finance law has modified the legislation: in order to be adequate, expenses will have to adapt “to the maximum values established by decree of the Minister of Ecological Transition to be issued by 9 February 2022”.
THEl Mite therefore has three weeks to establish an expense ceiling for each individual intervention item, from thermal coats to labor, to design costs.
The company is tough: the producers of raw materials, the construction companies, and most of the designers are already on a war footing. The deceased Civil Engineers cannot control them, the state seems not to have noticed the death and the prices of the Price list Gods who still bear his name are really convenient for everyone.
January 17, 2022 | 07:02
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED