SuperBonus 110%: prices are decided by a private individual. And the state does not control | Milena Gabanelli

The Civil Engineers no longer existed since 1972, the year in which this structure of the Kingdom – created by Vittorio Emanuele I at the beginning of the nineteenth century to monitor public works – dissolved. Dei, which has never had anything to do with the Genius, is a private company with eleven employees and based in Rome. Seventy years ago its founder, Mr. Bartoli, had the idea – he was so brilliant – to put the name and trademark of the Civil Engineers in the company name to better sell his price lists and building manuals. In fact, many are misunderstood, from officials of the Ministry, to those of the Revenue Agency and Enea. In March 2021, in full bonus operation, Dei was acquired by Quine, of the group Lswr, a colossus of technical publishing led by Giorgio Albonetti. Lswr handles many drug price lists, publishes legal journals, those of trade fairs, the magazine of the national council of engineers, the body that certifies the costs of the superbonus, the magazine of the thermotechnical association (AICAR) who design the systems and certify the costs for the purpose of the bonus. The Dei price lists are very detailed. As prices vary throughout Italy, and 80,000 items need to be defined and monitored, one imagines that a hundred experts will work on them. Wrong: there are only 6, and some consultants.