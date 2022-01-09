Superbonus 110%, record of requests for the end of 2021

The last two months of 2021 they did record a real one surge in Superbonus requests. Only during December 2021 2021, i enslavement certificates (i.e., to simplify, the documents affirming the possession of the requisites to access the deductions), presented in Italy have risen to over 95,000 and the permitted investments amounted to over 16.2 billion, with an increase of about 36% compared to the 11.9 billion recorded in November. To note it is the now well-known monthly report drawn up by Aeneas (National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development).

The property owners, instead of waiting to understand what the fate of the Superbonus would be in the 2022 financial maneuver, especially for the villas, hurried to apply and present the necessary documentation to obtain the subsidy.

In total, the deductions requested and which will be borne by the State have reached 17.8 billion euros of which 12.3 already accrued for completed works.

They tow the condominiums. Single-family homes are very lively

Aeneas and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, in their usual monthly photograph, highlight how the condominium investments to tow the construction sites.

Signs of extreme vivacity have also come from single-family homes, precisely those that – without the last hour changes to the budget law – would have suffered from the ISEE ceiling (which later disappeared).

The enslavement relating to condominium construction sites amounted in fact to 31 December 2021 a 14,330, for 7.76 billion in investments. For single-family buildings, Enea indicates instead about 50,000 certifications for a value of 5.4 billion in investments.

Finally, for the “functionally independent” real estate units, maxisciscount requests were made about 31,400 for a total of 3 billion. The average investment amounts to 541 thousand euros for condominiums, 108 thousand euros for single-family buildings and 96 thousand euros for independent units.

Lombardy and Veneto in the lead for the number of requests

At the top of the number of requests there are Lombardy And Veneto, respectively with over 14,000 And 12,000 requests.

On the other hand, the Regions that have “less exposure” are Valle d’Aosta And Molise, the smallest and least populated.

by Ida del Coro