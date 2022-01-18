Superbonus 110%: relevance detached from the home, can it be facilitated?

As regards the application of the Superbonus 110% in condominiums, we have examined several times how the calculation of the units and of the eligible spending limits works.

We have also explained several times how the appurtenances must be considered, which generally are to be counted in the calculation of the units but not in that of the reference ceilings.

However, with a new response to the ruling, we are talking about cases in which the pertinences are separated from the main building subject to interventions. In such a scenario, is it also possible to intervene on the appurtenances and benefit from the Superbonus 110%?

We see it below.

Read also: “Maneuver 2022 and Law: measures, incentives, all the news for 2022“

Superbonus 110%: condominium building with separate appurtenances

The issue we are talking about today in reference to the Superbonus 110% was dealt with in the reply to ruling no. 806 of December 16, 2021.

Here the petitioner states that his wife, with whom he lives, is the owner of a real estate unit belonging to a building consisting of only two units, one of which is his own and the other of another owner.

The petitioner also points out that in the courtyard area there is a small accessory building which consists of two appliances (a cellar and a garage), both owned by his wife.

In this regard, he claims to have started renovation works concerning both the main building with the two real estate units, and the courtyard area and the appurtenances. In the main building, it is intended to carry out interventions to reduce the seismic risk, while the building containing the appurtenances will be demolished and completely rebuilt.

The petitioner informs that the building is a condominium and asks if, for the seismic risk reduction interventions eligible for Superbonus 110%, the appliances, which are detached from the building, are also to be counted among the main building units. but still belonging to the complex, as they are located in the courtyard area.

Read also: “Superbonus Condominium, towing and towed works: Guide and final clarifications“

Advertisement – Advertising

Superbonus 110% in minimum condominium: real rights and cost calculation

In response to the taxpayer, the Revenue Agency first of all states that the minimum condominiums such as the one represented by the instant, in reference to the Superbonus 110% must follow the same rules as for normal condominiums.

It is also specified that not only the direct owners can take advantage of the increased deduction, but also:

The holders of real rights of enjoyment; Family members cohabiting with the owner or the holder of the property, who are relatives within the 3rd degree or similar within the 2nd degree.

The petitioner, who in fact represents that he is the husband of the owner of the property, falls by right among the cohabiting relatives who can obtain the benefit, provided that he himself bears the costs for the restructuring interventions.

Having clarified this, the Tax Authority specifies that, based on the provisions of art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree, when the 110% Superbonus is intended for a condominium, the maximum expenditure for seismic risk reduction interventions is equal to the figure of 96,000 euros, multiplied by the units that make up the condominium.

The result is precisely the maximum expenditure that the entire condominium will have available for the works aimed at reducing the seismic risk. The benefit due to each owner, in these cases, is calculated on the basis of the breakdown in thousandths or on the basis of the provisions of the condominium regulation.

Read also: “Superbonus 110%, mixed condominium: unit calculation, spending limits, IRES subjects“

Calculation of units and spending limits: 2 separate procedures are required

With Circular no. 30 / E of 2020 it was clarified that the calculation of the real estate units for the determination of the spending limits must also be done including the appurtenances.

In this case, therefore, the instant should theoretically take into account the building as if it were made up of 4 real estate units (2 houses and 2 appliances), were it not for the fact that the appliances are detached from the main building.

In fact, it is specified that: “appliances located in a building other than the one subject of the interventions should not be considered“.

But be careful, because if it is true that the instant will not be able to consider the appurtenances detached from the building, it is equally true that the legislation also admits interventions carried out only on the appurtenances.

For this reason, the subject will be able to take advantage of the 110% Superbonus proceeding with a distinction of the overall interventions (those intended for the main building and those intended for the appurtenances).

Regarding the spending limits to be taken into account, here is how to proceed:

For interventions intended for the main building, the limit of 96,000 euros multiplied by the 2 real estate units present will be taken into account; For the construction with the appurtenances, he will be able to benefit from a single ceiling of 96,000 euros, to be kept separate from the previous calculation.

Read also: “Super bonus 110%: building with 2 houses and 2 outbuildings, how is it considered?“

Other insights and Related Articles Advertisement – Advertising



