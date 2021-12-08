Superbonus 110%, suspension of discount on invoice and credit transfer

Since they were made available, great use is being made of concessions for building and energy requalification, but not everyone has used it correctly. They have been identified many frauds against the state and to cope with all this with the

Anti-fraud Decree was introduced

one last news.

When the taxpayer informs the Inland Revenue whether he has opted for the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer, the entire payment process can be locked when the Agency, within 5 working days of the request made, identifies the fraud or evasion risk profiles.

News in the Anti-Fraud Decree

The Anti-fraud Decree, DL 157/2021, was issued to stem the range of fraudulent phenomena associated with the 110% Superbonus tax deductions. To allow for its extension along with the other building bonuses, they have therefore been added some specifics.

The controls, updated to the new provision, focus mainly on those taxpayers who, instead of taking advantage of the deductions directly, choose the methods of discount on invoice or credit transfer corresponding to the bonus.

Risk profiles

The criteria that the Revenue Agency keeps under control and in greater consideration to evaluate the risk potential of an applicant profile I’m:

consistency and regularity of data indicated in the request with respect to the data present in the tax registry o in the possession of the financial administration;

the

data relating to the credits to be sold and to the subjects participating in the operations of the credits already mentioned they must be consistent with the information held by the Tax Registry o of the financial administration;

the transfers made previously by the subjects indicated in the communications and options.

Suspension and cancellation

What happens if the Agency identifies one or more risk profiles? If the Entity identifies a potentially fraudulent profile In 5 days will communicate the suspension of communication: this suspension cannot last for a number greater than 30 days. The suspension will affect the whole

content of communication:

who will see theannulment, only after the confirmation checks of the elements that led to the suspension;

who will see the extension

of the suspension (equal to the period of suspension of the communication) in the event that the elements of risk are not confirmed by the controls.

by Linda Compagnoni