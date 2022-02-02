Superbonus 110, the clarifications of the Revenue in the event of a continuous facade of the condominium

Super bonus 110 percentinterventions on curtain wall of the condominium do they fall within the facilitation introduced by the Relaunch decree?

The facilitation is due for changes to energy efficiency that comply with the conditions provided for by the laws in force, in compliance with the requirements set out in the decree of 6 August 2020 of the MEF, the Ministry of the Environment and the protection of the Territory and the Sea and the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

The conformity of the works must be certified by a qualified technician.

As usual, the idea arises from the question posed by the instant, regarding the interventions to be carried out on a condominium consisting of a continuous facade.

They are part of the condominium six floors above ground and a basement: 35 housing units and one for commercial use.

The interventions that the instant condominium wants to realize are the following:

thermal insulation of vertical and horizontal opaque surfaces;

the replacement of the centralized heating, cooling and domestic hot water production system;

the installation of a photovoltaic solar system for the production of electricity;

the replacement of doors and windows including fixtures in the common areas, specifically the entrance and the stairwell, both equipped with winter air conditioning;

the replacement of windows including fixtures within the individual real estate units;

the complete replacement of the structure constituting the “Curtain wall”.

The Revenue Agency recalls the reference regulatory framework and the main practice documents on the subject.

No problem for the first five interventions listed by the instant, while the last need to particular explanations.

Regarding the complete replacement of the structure of the “Curtain wall”the Financial Administration underlines the following:

“It should be noted that this intervention is among those admitted to the tax relief if the conditions provided for by the aforementioned article 14 of law decree no. 63 of 2013 and the requirements set out in the decree of the Minister of Economic Development in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister of the Environment and Protection of the Territory and the Sea and the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of 6 August 2020 for windows including fixtures. “

As expected for the others towing and towed interventionsthe energy efficiency check must be carried out by a qualified technician, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 13 of article 119 of the Relaunch decree.

