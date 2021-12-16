Superbonus 110, the counters are not enough to demonstrate functional independence

Super bonus 110 percent, the counters are not sufficient to demonstrate thefunctional independence: the exclusive property.

The response to question number 810 of 15 December 2021.

A real estate unit can be defined functionally independent only with the full ownership of the users.

The clarifications dispel the doubts on the requirements introduced in paragraph 1 bis of article 119 of Relaunch decree from the Budget Law 2021.

The shared utilities of the holiday homes preclude access to the maxi deduction.

Superbonus 110 percent, the counters are not enough to demonstrate functional independence

The Revenue Agency returns to provide clarifications on the 110 percent superbonus and in particular on the requirement of functional independence.

The meters are not sufficient to satisfy the requirement established by the new paragraph 1 bis of article 119 of the Relaunch decree, in the version modified by the 2021 Budget Law.

To have access to the maxi deduction, the exclusive property of the users, as confirmed by the response to the question number 810 of 15 December 2021.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 810 of 15 December 2021 Superbonus – interventions on functionally independent real estate units – scope of application – Article 119 of the law decree 19 May 2020, n. 34 (Relaunch decree).

The starting point for clarification comes, as usual, from a concrete case.

The question of functional independence is posed by the instant, an owner of a apartment located in a residential tourist complex, divided into separate buildings with eight apartments each, all with independent access.

The subject explains that water, electricity and gas systems they are owned by the house only up to the meter and shared with the tourist complex, for the part that extends from the upstream meter to the condominium connection.

In this specific case, the electric utilities are equipped with counters “Defalco” for each apartment. Such systems allow you to determine expenses based on actual consumption of the apartment.

The same system could be envisaged for water and gas.

The Revenue Agency explains that the requirements are not met since the last part of the plants is of shared ownership.

In justifying the position, the reference regulatory framework and the main clarifying documents are recalled.

In fact, the document of practice underlines the following:

“Given the fact that on the basis of what is represented in the application, the systems (water, electricity and gas) are owned by the individual houses from inside them up to the point of installation of the meters, while they are shared with the complex tourist for the routes that go from the aforementioned meters up to the condominium connection, it is believed that the housing unit in question cannot be considered “functionally independent” pursuant to the last sentence of the aforementioned paragraph 1-bis of article 119 of the Relaunch decree “

According to current legislation, the real estate unit can be considered functionally independent if equipped with at least three systems exclusive property: consequently the same they must not be served by a common user.

Superbonus 110 per cent, focus on the requirement of functional independence

The question posed by the applicant is the starting point for a summary of the legislation and related documents of practice regarding the functional independence requirement.

In fact, the Revenue Agency refers to the content of circular number 24 of 2020, which provides clarifications on energy requalification and anti-seismic interventions, which fall within the concession.

To the interventions driving add those towed, which must be carried out jointly with the former.

In both cases the works must be carried out:

on common parts of residential buildings in “condominium” (both towing and towed);

of residential buildings in (both towing and towed); on single-family residential buildings and related appurtenances (both driving and towed);

and related appurtenances (both driving and towed); on residential real estate units functionally independent and with one or more independent accesses from the outside located inside multi-family buildings and related appurtenances (both driving and towing);

functionally independent and with one or more independent accesses from the outside located inside multi-family buildings and related appurtenances (both driving and towing); on singles residential real estate units and related appliances inside condominium buildings (only towed).

Regarding functional independence, the amendments made by article 1, paragraph 66, letter b), of law number 178 of 2020 to the paragraph 1-bis of article 119 of the Relaunch decree.

This paragraph provides that:

“A real estate unit can be considered” functionally independent “if it is equipped with at least three of the following exclusively owned installations or artefacts: water supply systems; gas installations; electrical energy systems; winter air conditioning system. “

They must therefore be verified two requirements:

It does not matter whether the multi-family building, of which the real estate unit is part, is constituted or not in a condominium.

As anticipated, the exclusive property of at least three out of four implants.

This implies that they are not served by acommon user. There holiday home it is therefore excluded from the 110 per cent superbonus.