Business
Superbonus 110%, the norm for saving frames arrives: how it works
The superbonus 110% it moves towards an extension until 2023, even if it will undergo some changes related to the amendments in the new Budget law. Having overcome the constraint of the Isee roof for the villas, several new features arrive: the norm saves fixtures, the extension until 2023 for the installation of photovoltaic panels (which currently expire in June 2022) and for charging columns for which it will be possible to obtain support until the end of 2023.