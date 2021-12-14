Superbonus 110%, the norm for saving frames arrives: how it works

The superbonus 110% it moves towards an extension until 2023, even if it will undergo some changes related to the amendments in the new Budget law. Having overcome the constraint of the Isee roof for the villas, several new features arrive: the norm saves fixtures , the extension until 2023 for the installation of photovoltaic panels (which currently expire in June 2022) and for charging columns for which it will be possible to obtain support until the end of 2023.

Superbonus 110%, what is the norm save frames

The condominium refurbishment works have been extended until 2025, while the so-called “towed works”, ie those that individual condominiums can link to the superbonus, have not been extended. They would therefore expire in 2022. The rule will be corrected in the budget law to remedy this problem.

Since the replacement of fixtures is considered a towed and not a driving intervention, to be able to take advantage of the door-saving standard it is necessary to carry out in combination other renovation interventions, such as the installation of the thermal insulation system or the replacement of the boiler with a more modern one and better able to optimize and reduce the consumption.

In the event that there is no need to carry out other interventions but only the replacement of the windows, you can access the tax deduction of 50% to be divided over ten years.

Superbonus 110% and towed interventions

As the Revenue Agency explains: “Having consulted the Ministry of Economic Development, it is believed that in the Superbonus regulations, interventions on windows and doors can only be “towed” pursuant to the aforementioned article 119, paragraph 2 of the Relaunch decree. As in the Ecobonus, the intervention must be configured as a replacement of existing components or parts thereof and not as a new installation. Considering this, for interventions other than demolition and reconstruction interventions it is possible to use the Ecobonus also in the hypothesis of interventions of displacement and dimensional variation of the fixtures provided that the total surface of the fixtures in the post-intervention situation is less than or equal to that ex ante. This is to guarantee the principle of energy saving “.

In order to access the benefits provided for by the incentive, the interventions carried out must be classified as building renovation. The towed works give the right to the maxi deduction only if carried out together with one of the thermal insulation interventions, replacement of winter air conditioning systems or reduction of seismic risk.

Superbonus 110% for windows, what it includes

The expenses admitted to the superbonus for fixtures include the supply and installation of windows, shutters, shutters, shutters, roller shutters, glazing, or all types of windows, including doors and gates, capable of ensuring an improvement in energy performance compared to to those previously installed. It is applicable to both condominiums and single-family homes.

The intervention: