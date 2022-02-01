Superbonus 110%, the Revenue Agency publishes the new Faq

The Revenue Agency, with a press release dated January 28, 2022, announced that on February 4, 2022 the channel for communicating the option of transfer or discount on the invoice relating to building bonuses will be updated. Apart from this. The same press release states that the Faqs (updated as of January 28, 2022) relating to some concrete cases analyzed in the light of the regulatory changes introduced by the 2022 Budget Law have been published. Let’s see better what it is.

Superbonus 110%, both updates the communication channel of the transfer or discount options on the invoice

“During the day of February 4, the channel for the transmission of notices of the transfer or discount options on the invoice relating to building bonuses will be updated on the basis of the amendments introduced by the 2022 Budget Law (Law no. 234/2021)”. This is what was announced by the Revenue Agency with the press release of January 28, 2022.

Taxpayers, therefore, “will be able to communicate the options exercised for interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10 thousand euros and for work in free construction, without the need for a compliance visa. We remind you that the compliance visa obligation will remain for the Facade Bonus and the Superbonus.

From 4 February it will also be possible to transmit communications relating to the expenses incurred in 2022, taking into account the changes introduced by the 2022 budget law.

The Revenue Agency publishes the new Faq

Lastly, according to the press release on the subject, the Revenue Agency has published the answers to the frequently asked questions (Faq), updated as of January 28, 2022, relating to the 110% super bonus.

There are only six new Faqs, and they concern some concrete cases analyzed in the light of the regulatory changes introduced by the 2022 Budget Law.

