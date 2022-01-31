Superbonus 110%: The squeeze on building bonuses arrives due to the stop on the sale of the infinite credit

Editorial board

From 7 February 2022 stop on the sale of the infinite credit. A price list from the Ministry of Energy Transition is also on the way, which will be used to identify the expenditure ceilings for some categories of work. Associations arise.

The publication in the Official Gazette of the Sostegni ter decree is creating a bit of turmoil in the construction sector, given the innovations introduced on the 110% superbonus and building bonuses considered too stringent and deleterious for the national economic recovery. Let’s see how the 110% superbonus changes and the criticisms of the government’s work from parties and associations.

From 7 February 2022 stop on the sale of the infinite credit

In the face of the numerous frauds discovered on building bonuses (superbonus, eco-bonuses, restructuring bonuses, seismabonus, facade bonuses), the government was forced to run for cover and to adopt more stringent measures with the new Sostegni 2022 decree. on January 27, 2022 in the Official Journal, makes important changes to all bonuses provided for in the construction sector with the first Relaunch decree, that of 2020, including the 110% bonus.

What changes?

The assignment of the credit, with the tax credit that can be assigned only once both by the beneficiaries of the deduction, and by the suppliers who receive the credit. With the elimination of the option of subsequent steps, further credit transfers are no longer possible, whether one operates with or without a discount on the invoice. The new provisions, which will come into force from 7 February 2022, have already started the race for the sale. Before this date, the transfer of the tax credit will have no limits, while after this it can take place only once. It should be remembered that banks and financial intermediaries are among the subjects to whom the tax credit can be assigned.

The Mite price list is coming

Among the other novelties there is the compliance visa, that is a certification that guarantees the existence of the conditions for requesting the tax deduction, and the sworn statement, a certification to verify the adequacy of the expenses incurred according to the values ​​established for some categories of goods. By 9 February 2022, the ministry of ecological transition should approve a decree with a special price list consisting of 35 items, which will be used to identify the maximum expenditure values ​​for certain categories of work.

Maximum limits foreseen for:

the energy requalification of buildings;

insulation of roofs, floors and perimeter walls;

replacement of fixtures (for climatic zones);

the installation of solar shading;

condensing boilers;

micro-cogenerators;

heat pumps;

biomass generators;

building automation technologies.

5 Star Movement: it is irresponsible to block the 110% bonus from functioning

Some deputies of the 5-star Movement are also dissatisfied with the new measures introduced for the 110% superbonus. Patrizia Terzoni, Riccardo Fraccaro and Luca Sut declare that “once again the minister of the economy, Daniele Franco, wanted to change the current rules, with the result of blocking, even retroactively, bank advances and therefore construction sites, arousing the legitimate discontent of families, businesses, technicians and credit institutions “. The government’s attitude is “irresponsible”: it is not possible “to block the functioning of a decisive measure for economic recovery” in such a delicate moment for the country. The 5 Stars promise battle: “Our amendments to reintroduce the possibility of sales following the first are already ready for filing and for confrontation with other political forces, but the fact remains that an entire sector and hundreds of thousands of families will have to wait for the conversion process to be completed, then about two months, to be able to start again with the construction sites. For this reason, together with the reintroduction of the possibility of assigning the credit several times, we will propose the elimination of the 30% restriction on works carried out within June 30 for single-family homes, with a decalage (reduction over time, ed) also dedicated to this type of building starting from 2024. We will not accept that the Mef penalizes citizens and businesses by preventing them from using our maxi concession “.

The protests of the associations

Trade associations are also rising, worried about the economic recovery. “Artisans and small businesses express deep disappointment at the Government’s unwillingness to find different solutions to combat fraud, using all the tools to identify and prosecute those responsible. The new heavy restrictions on the use of building bonuses, introduced by art. 28 of the Sostegni ter decree, – writes the National Craft Confederation (Cna) in a note – are causing the disengagement of intermediaries in the purchase of tax credits. redevelopment and energy efficiency work on buildings, penalizing honest citizens and businesses and slowing down economic growth and the positive use of NRP resources “. Therefore, the Cna asks Parliament to overcome, during the conversion, the restrictions “so as to ensure continuity and certainty to the mechanism of the sale and guarantee the necessary stability for the functioning of the bonuses”.

