Superbonus 110, what deadline for the certification if the Municipality changes the seismic zone?

Super bonus 110 percent, what is the delivery time of thesworn statement if the municipality passes by seismic zone 4 to 3 after the start of the reconstruction demolition work?

The response to question number 764 of 8 November 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

The subject can benefit from the facilitation introduced by the Relaunch decree even if he delivers the sworn statement after the start of the interventions.

The deadline to be respected varies according to the how to use the superbonus.

In the case of direct use is the deadline for submitting the tax return in which the deduction must be reported.

If you choose the credit assignment or it discount on invoice, the sworn statement must be submitted before the option is exercised.

The 110 percent superbonus is at the heart of the clarifications from the Revenue Agency.

With the response to the question number 764 of 8 November 2021, the financial administration dispels the doubts of a taxpayer who intends to benefit from the facilitation introduced by the Relaunch decree for the works of demolition and reconstruction of a building.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 764 of 8 November 2021 Superbonus: change of seismic zone of the Municipality in which the property subject to demolition and reconstruction is located. Article 119 of the decree law 19 May 2020, n. 34.

Specifically, the petitioner asks if he can take advantage of the maxi deduction for seismic risk reduction interventions if in March 2021 the Municipality has moved from zone 4 to zone 3 and the same subject had not yet submitted the sworn statement.

The Revenue Agency clarifies that the subject can have access to the 110 percent superbonus in compliance with all requirements and legal requirements.

in the case of direct use , that of the deadline for submitting the tax return in which the deduction must be reported;

in the case of credit transfer or invoice discount, before exercising the option.

In providing the clarifications of the case, the Financial Administration recalls the reference regulatory framework and the practice relating to the question posed by the applicant.

On the basis of the provisions of article 119, paragraph 13, lett. b), Legislative Decree no. 34/2021, the sworn statement of the interventions is carried out by professionals in charge structural design, construction management of structures and static testing.

The same persons in charge must be enrolled in professional associations or colleges, in accordance with the provisions of decree number 58 of 2017 of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. They must also certify the appropriateness of the expenses.

The construction works that must be carried out must also fall within the building renovations, as indicated in thearticle 3, paragraph 1, letter d), Presidential Decree number 380 of 2001 or the Consolidated Law on Construction.

Finally, from the administrative authorization title it must be clear that the intervention it is not classified as new construction.

Superbonus 110 per cent, in which cases it is possible to submit a late sworn statement

In some cases, the possibility of accessing the 110 percent superbonus is not lost, even with late certification.

For the qualifications required from 1 January 2017 to 15 January 2020, the sworn statement had to be attached to the request for the qualification to be presented at the competent one-stop shop.

In this case, the late certification does not allow access to the sismabonus.

The same principle also applies to the 110 per cent superbonus, based on the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 119 of the Relaunch decree which refers to article 16, from 1-bis to 1-septies, of Legislative Decree number 63 of 2013.

However, the Revenue Agency also recalls the Opinion number 7876 of 2021 of the Advisory Commission for monitoring the application of Ministerial Decree number 58 of 2017 and the attached guidelines.

With this opinion it is clarified that if the Regions have ordered the passage of a Common from seismic zone 4 to 3, subjects who have not submitted the sworn statement can access tax benefits.

The reason lies in the fact that at the time of the start of the works the Municipality was included in the seismic zone 4.

In conclusion, therefore, the applicant must perform the fulfillment before the use of the tax benefit: