Superbonus 110%: will CILAS always suffice?

One of the most important simplifications in art. 119 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) certainly came from Law Decree n. 77/2021 (Simplification Decree) which, among other things, provided for a special building and tax regime for tax deductions of 110%. Or at least we all thought so.

Superbonus 110%: the new paragraph 13-ter

Attention, this you are reading is my new interpretation of art. 119, paragraph 13-ter of the Relaunch Decree which, after its umpteenth reading and comparing myself daily with professionals from all over Italy, leads me to reiterate the need to pay close attention to superbonus interventions and to handle the new CILAS with care ( the sworn commencement notice for the superbonus).

Let’s go to art. 119, paragraph 13-ter of the Relaunch Decree which states:

13-ter. The interventions referred to in this article, even if they concern the structural parts of the buildings or the elevations, with the exception of those involving the demolition and reconstruction of the buildings, constitute extraordinary maintenance and can be carried out by means of a certified commencement notice (CILA). The CILA certifies the details of the qualification that provided for the construction of the property subject to intervention or the provision that allowed it to be legitimized or it is certified that the construction was completed on a date prior to 1 September 1967. The presentation of the CILA does not require the certification of the legitimate status referred to in article 9-bis, paragraph 1-bis, of the decree of the President of the Republic June 6, 2001, n. 380. For the interventions referred to in this paragraph, the forfeiture of the tax benefit provided for by article 49 of the decree of the President of the Republic no. 380 of 2001 operates exclusively in the following cases:

a) failure to submit CILA;

b) interventions carried out in deviation from CILA;

c) absence of the attestation of the data referred to in the second period;

d) non-correspondence to the truth of the certifications pursuant to paragraph 14.

A paragraph that has received more authoritative opinions than mine and of the interpretations also provided by ANCI in its Notebook published on 28 July 2021. Everyone, even me, has always understood this paragraph 13-ter in this way:

interventions that benefit from superbonus and do not involve demolition and reconstruction must be considered extraordinary maintenance;

these interventions must be carried out with CILAS within which the legitimate status must no longer be certified;

in the CILAS the details of the qualification that provided for the construction of the building object of the intervention or the provision that allowed the legitimacy must be inserted or it is certified that the construction was completed on a date prior to 1 September 1967;

The causes of forfeiture referred to in art. 49 of Presidential Decree 380/2001 (Consolidated Building Act) which apply only in the 4 cases indicated in letters a) to d);

in the case of mixed intervention, the relative building procedure must be activated for the works not included in the superbonus.

The legitimate state and the procedures of the Consolidated Building Act

The first reflection I make and the first question I ask you is: between 4/5/10 years for the reconstruction of the legitimate state of the property which documentation will have to be taken into consideration? The CILAS that does not find any space within the Consolidated Building Act?

The second reflection concerns the procedures themselves referred to in Presidential Decree 380/2001. Paragraph 13-ter nowhere provides for an exception to the normal procedures provided for by the Consolidated Building Act. It is stated only that for the 110% superbonus interventions without demolition and reconstruction, CILAS is needed. Maybe just for fiscal reasons.

For example, for a seismabonus intervention (a structural reinforcement, of the hoops, the reconstruction of a floor) I wonder where the exception to the normal procedure is foreseen, which requires the presentation of a certified notification of the start of activity?

But, even more simply, on an external thermal insulation intervention that normally requires ordinary CILA (I explained why in this in-depth analysis prior to the Simplification-bis Decree) why should CILAS be enough?

Conclusions

I conclude by saying that while considering the superbonus an extraordinary tax measure, it is always necessary to pay close attention to the normal procedures provided for by Presidential Decree 380/2001 and my advice is to ALWAYS combine the ordinary building title with CILAS which, from my humble point of view, it is only a form required for tax purposes.