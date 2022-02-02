Superbonus: 18.3 billion reached in January – Politics

The total investments admitted to the 110% Super Ecobonus deduction reached € 18.3 billion as of January 31st, an increase compared to the € 16.2 billion recorded at December 31st (+ 12.9%). The deductions provided for at the end of the works to be paid by the State amount to 20.1 billion (14.0 for those accrued for completed works). This was announced by Enea and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, indicating 107,588 sworn statements in the national table.

The average investment for condominiums was € 539,049, € 109,353 for single-family buildings and € 96,226 for independent units.

The total investments for completed works admitted as deductions (69.5%) amount to 12.74 billion. The declarations for the condominiums were 16,348 and the total investments are 8.81 billion; for single-family buildings, respectively, 56,342 and 6.16 billion and for independent units, the declarations reached 34,895 and investments to 3.35 billion. Lombardy and Emilia Romagna are the regions that have filed the most declarations (16,268 and 9,145) while Molise and Valle d’Aosta are at the bottom of the regional ranking with 620 and 281 respectively.